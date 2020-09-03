OTTUMWA — Addison Parrott might have felt a little bit like Bugs Bunny on Thursday.
Instead of taking that left turn at Albuquerque, however, Parrott needed to take a right turn on the west end of Wildwood Park.
In the end, Parrot overcame the error of the ATV that was leading the pace through the opening mile of the girls race at the Pekin-hosted Wildwood Invitational. With a little bit of creativity intended to help make up for the accidental short cut, Parrott found herself in a battle to the finish line with Ottumwa senior Meghan Coulter for the win in the opening race of the afternoon.
Parrott passed Coulter as the runners made a dash to the finish line, ultimately being credited with the winning time of 21:00.2, edging out Coulter by just over two seconds. The Danville-New London standout had to run an extra loop late in the race that was ruled enough of a distance by Pekin head cross-country coach and meet organizer Davis Eidahl as enough to account for the complete 3.1 miles.
“I started my first lap and got to the mile mark when I lost (Parrott),” Coulter said. “I thought I had fallen way behind. That’s when my coach told me that I was in second and I just needed to keep going.”
Coulter didn’t see Parrott again until Parrott was finishing her make-up lap. The Ottumwa senior ran most of the race out in front of the pack with Parrott, thanks to the wrong turn, being led away from the rest of the field and up ahead in the course leaving the senior almost two full minutes in front of the runners that ran the course as it was designed for the meet.
Coulter made the turn for the finish line having built a 20-second lead over Pekin’s Lily Fariss. That’s when Parrott finished her make-up loop, putting her right behind Coulter less than 100 yards from the finish.
“I was so focused on the race and following the cart, that I wasn’t focused on the course. I was just focused on the cart,” Parrott said. “Everybody kept yelling at me that I was going the wrong way. I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to turn around or not.
“I just kept going. I was really nervous about it the whole time. That kind of affected with how I ran, but I’m so happy with how I performed.”
Coulter could have felt like a win was taken from her in what proved to be her best Wildwood finish of her OHS career. Instead, the Bulldog senior showed incredible sportsmanship after crossing the finish line.
“I went up and congratulated her and told her how great she did,” Coulter said. “It was crazy. I can’t even imagine what was going through her head when all that was going on.”
Interestingly enough, Parrott has dealt with misdirection at Wildwood before. The third-ranked runner in Class 2A’s first run at the Ottumwa park also featured navigational troubles in 2017.
“It actually happened to me in that same exact spot during my freshman year,” Parrott said of dealing with running off the course during a race. “That time, I only got a little bit off course. I didn’t go as far off as I did this time.”
Ultimately, Parrott’s win did little to impact who walked home with the team title. Third-ranked (1A) Pekin once again rolled to a win, the third in as many meets for the Panthers, with 28 points easily beating out the Bears by 39 and Ottumwa by 47.
“We haven’t had the same order among our top eight runners yet this season,” Eidahl said. “That speaks a lot to our depth.”
Danville-New London turned the tables on Pekin in the battle for the boys team title, nearly matching the Panther girls total of six runners in the top 10 by placing five runners near the front of the field. The second-ranked Bears, who will battle top-ranked Davis County on Tuesday in Keosauqua in a battle of the best 2A boys teams, scored 29 points to beat Pekin by 36 with Ottumwa in third, 38 points behind.
“Danville is pretty darn good, but I was pretty proud of how our boys competed against them,” Eidahl said. “We’ll get there. We’ve got three freshmen, so just wait. We’ll get going.”
Brady Millikin brought home a second win this week for the Pekin boys, improving on his winning time at the Albia Reservior on Monday by winning at Wildwood in 16:39. Zach Wise added a 10th-place run in 18:43 to help the Panthers edge out Ottumwa for the runner-up spot.
“Monday was a big confidence boost for me and for our team,” Millikin said. “We knew coming in to this meet we could do well. I think we did pretty well. We’ll get a couple more chances at Danville later this season.”
Asa Canny led the Ottumwa boys, opening the season with a fifth-place run in 17:39.7. Just 14 seconds later, Max Thomason finished his final Wildwood meet with a sixth-place finish before collapsing just over the finish line.
“Being my last time to run in this meet, I was pretty nervous about it all day,” Thomason said. “I think I let the nerves get to me a little bit. I was able to suck it up and, just barely, finished the race.”
Fairfield finished fourth among the boys teams with 99 points, paced by an eighth-place run from Alex Forrest in 18:11. Cardinal finished eighth with 202 points led by Gavin Grove, who placed 18th in 19:00.9.
Two-time state qualifier Mason Moore led the Sigourney boys, finishing 13th at Wildwood in 18:48.6. Ian Peacock, who scored a top-10 finish to open the season Monday in Albia, led the Van Buren County boys by placing 25th in Ottumwa in 19:27.3.
The Fairfield girls scored 122 points, beating out Cardinal by 26 for fifth place as a team. Malena Bloomquist crossed the finish line in the top 10 in her Wildwood debut for the Trojans, taking 10th in 23:22.2, while Alexia McClure (26th in 24:41) and Allison Sloan (27th in 24:45.7) helped secure one of the top finishes in the meet for the growing Comet girls cross-country program.
Faith Neeley again led Van Buren County, missing out by less than a minute on a second straight top-10 run to open the season placing 14th at Wildwood in 23:54.5. Ottumwa and Pekin will head to Fairfield next Thursday for a unique run at the home invitational of the Trojans as large schools this year will run at Waterworks Park while Pekin will host small schools at the Jefferson County Park starting at 4:30 p.m.