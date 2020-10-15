OTTUMWA – Technically speaking, Friday night provides the Ottumwa High School football team with a chance to earn the program's first postseason win in 12 years.
Brian Goodvin, however, isn't exactly looking on the Bulldogs' Class 4A opening-round contest at Iowa City High as a chance to achieve a program milestone. Considering the unique circumstances surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, every football team around the state was given the opportunity to extend on otherwise shortened season to as many games as possible should either the Bulldogs or Little Hawks continue winning next Friday.
And the Friday after that.
And the Friday after that.
All the way to the Class 4A state championship game on Nov. 20.
"Yes, this is the postseason, but it's only the postseason for us this year because everyone's been let in," Goodvin said. "I look at it like we're very fortunate to get to play another football game. We're very grateful to compete and work on getting ourselves better. That's kind of the bottom line to it."
"Technically, if we win it, we've won a playoff game, but it's a lot different than the game we won 12 years ago. The thing we know now is that we definitely know now that, if we don't perform well on the field from this point forward, this game will be our last one."
Navigating through the 2020 season was difficult for both Ottumwa and Iowa City High. The Bulldogs went from opening the season at Burlington to replacing the Grayhounds with a trip to Central DeWitt the day before the game, one of four ultimate schedule changes Ottumwa endured in seven weeks.
Iowa City High, meanwhile, endured a three-week stoppage after high COVID-19 numbers in Johnson County caused the Iowa City Community School District to start the school year exclusively online, preventing extra-curricular activities from being conducted with football games, football practices and all in-person contact between coaches and players being prohibited.
“It was frustrating, obviously," Iowa City High head football coach Dan Sabers told the Cedar Rapids Gazette. "Here I am sitting at home, and those guys are trying to do things on their own. You’re just thinking ‘Does this really make sense here?’ ... That was certainly a tough place to be in. But, on the other hand, there are always positives. I really think this helped the team come together and maybe take a little more ownership of who they are and what they want to become.”
At the time of the stoppage, City High was 1-1 beating Davenport Central 35-14 to open the season on Aug. 28 before falling to Iowa City West, 56-20, on Sept. 4 prior to the stoppage. The Little Hawks are 0-2 since returning to the gridiron, suffering two frustrating losses 50-36 to Linn-Mar on Oct. 2 and 28-24 to Iowa City Liberty this past Friday in the Clash for the Titans Trophy on a two-yard touchdown run by Liberty quarterback Tye Hughes with 12 seconds left.
"They're a big, physical football team," Goodvin said of the Little Hawks. "They line up in an I-formation and run the ball right at you. They have some big lineman. They're quarterback is a big, strong, good runner. Not to the extent we saw last week (in Ames junior Tamin Lipsley), but he moves fairly well for a big kid and he's a three-year starter.
"It's hard to get a good read on them with just four games, but they've done some good things running the ball and moving the ball with the play-action pass. Once again, it's going to pose problems for us. It's going to be a matter of us getting them down on the ground."
That's been getting harder for Ottumwa's defense week by week as the level of competition, and talent on the field, has gotten better.
Winterset racked up 419 total yards against Ottumwa on Sept. 11, including 346 rushing yards with Dawson Forgy rushing for 174 yards and four touchdowns
Marshalltown racked up 553 total yards on Sept. 25, including 369 rushing yards with 207 yards gained by Malik Haynes.
Southeast Polk gained 439 total yards on Oct. 2, with 242 rushing yards and 197 passing yards.
Ames finished with an incredible balance of 259 rushing yards and 249 passing yards, a nearly-even split of 508 total yards last Friday. Lipsley led the way, throwing for 232 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 121 yards and two more scores against the Bulldogs.
Now, Ottumwa will have to figure out how to stop Ralph Hamilton. The City High senior quarterback threw for 554 total yards and four touchdowns in four games while rushing for a team-leading 267 yards and four scores on the ground.
Ottumwa will look to counter with a successful ground attack of their own. Kie Glosser gained 564 yards in six games, scoring five touchdowns as the Bulldogs look to win a physical battle in hopes of extending the season with the winner heading to Iowa City West next Friday night for the second round of the Class 4A state football playoffs.
"They've got decent size up front defensively, but they've got a lot of their top guys playing on both sides of the ball," Goodvin said. "It's going to be a tall test, but one that our guys can have a success in."