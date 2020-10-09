OTTUMWA — Get them on the ground.
Easy to say. Tough to do.
Tamin Lipsey returned to the field for the Ames Little Cyclones on Friday, becoming the key difference maker in a battle with Ottumwa for the first and only regular-season win for either high school football team. Lipsey accounted for five touchdowns, throwing three passes for scores while rushing for two more touchdowns including a highlight-reel run early in the second quarter as Ames earned a 42-21 win over the Bulldogs in the final game of 2020 at Schafer Stadium.
"It feels great to come out here as a team and get that first win together," Lipsey said. "That's a big first step to get that first win, especially with a new coach (Kevin Ferguson). That gives us a lot of good momentum for the postseason coming up next week."
Lipsey accounted for 372 total yards as the dual-threat quarterback completed 16 of 26 pass attempts for 248 yards while gaining 124 yards on the ground on just seven carries. No run was more impressive than Lipsey's 56-yard touchdown run on the second play of the second quarter to put Ames up 14-0.
Facing 3rd-and-15, Lipsey rolled to his right looking for either an open receiver or open field. Three Ottumwa players closed off those options, but none of the three could stop Lipsey from reversing course dashing from the Ottumwa sideline to the Ames sideline before heading down the field for run worthy of a video game.
"I just improvised, I guess," Lipsey said of the play. "My main thing is to make my reads. From there, I'm going to look to help my team. I'm always looking to score, so I try to make those moves I can make to help our team get a touchdown."
Derek Papin added 123 rushing yards for Ames, including an eight-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter set up by a fumble as Kie Glosser could not secure the football on a reverse with Colton McKinnon. It was one of few blemishes for Glosser in his final game at Schafer Stadium as the senior running back gained 144 yards for Ottumwa on 20 carries including a 22-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to pull the Bulldogs within 28-7.
Both Ames (1-4) and Ottumwa (0-6) will find out Saturday where and who they will open the Class 4A state football playoffs against next Friday night. The Bulldogs will be seeking their first postseason win since 2008.