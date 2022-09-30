EDDYVILLE — It took twenty seconds for the game to see its first of a dozen touchdowns Friday.
Centerville's Griffin Weber returned the opening kickoff from Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 55 yards to set up great early field position for the Big Reds. A play later, Centerville was in the end zone.
Quarterback Brody Tuttle took the snap, ran the reverse and gave the ball to Connor Stephens, who passed it 25 yards to Weber, who was waiting open in the end zone for the score. After back-to-back penalties by EBF, Centerville converted a two-point conversion for an early 8-0 lead.
Centerville never looked back on their way to a 56-27 win, and spoiling an Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont homecoming night.
The Big Reds sprinted out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter, adding a two-yard touchdown run by Sam Hash and a PAT kick by Stephens coming with 1:34 left in the opening quarter.
About two minutes into the second quarter, Tuttle pitched the ball to Stephens who ran it in from 20 yards out for a 22-0 lead. With 5:06 left in the first half, Tuttle faked a handoff and then went on a seven-yard run to score and send the Big Reds ahead 28-0.
The Rockets broke their silence with a 60-yard touchdown drive capped by a 14-yard touchdown run by Jesse Cornelison. A two-point pass was good to make the score 28-8 with 61 seconds remaining in the first half.
But, Centerville would the next 55 seconds to respond, ending a drive with a six-yard pass from Tuttle to Ryan Sinnott for a score just before halftime. The teams entered the locker room with a 35-8 score.
A second half featuring numerous reserve players and a continuous clock still included 40 more points from either team.
Centerville tallied scores by Tuttle (a 4-yard run), Isaac Messamaker (a 4-yard run), and Sinnott (a 38-yard pass from Landon McGrann).
Eddyville scored with a 56-yard run by Russell McCrea, and a game-ending 10-play, 69-yard drive capped by another McCrea run at the close of the game.
Centerville (4-2, 2-1) will host homecoming next week against Mid-Prairie.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (0-6) will travel to Fairfield.
