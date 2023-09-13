CENTERVILLE — In their final tune up before district play commences, the Centerville Big Reds found its hands full with a high-powered offensive unit from Fort Madison. The Bloodhounds were not at all particular about how they attacked as they came with the air force and they used the foot soldiers as well.
The Hounds, with 6-2, 210-pound Marcus Guzman in the shotgun formation, connected on 26-40 passing attempts for 240 yards and they ran the ball 33 times for another 229 yards for a total of 469 yards. Meanwhile, the Big Reds could muster only 43 yards on the ground and 94 through the air waves for a total of 137 yards.
Fort Madison made a statement right after taking the opening kickoff back to their own 39-yard line. The first six plays were passes and four of them were complete to take the pigskin to the Reds 34-yard line. A Centerville penalty gave the Hounds a first down on the 29. Two and two more passes put the ball on the three, goal to go. From there, Guzman pounded across the goal line for the first score of the game. Leif Boeding boomed the PAT home and the visitors had a 7-0 lead.
The Big Red showed a little scrap on their first possession as they answered with an 11-play, 63-yard drive to score. Three runs by Landon McGrann and one by Ryan Sinnott set the ball on the Fort Madison 31. Then the snap got away from the quarterback resulting in a 17-yard loss and a five-yard penalty put the ball back in Bloodhound territory.
Passes from McGrann to Makoa Kaleponi and Sinnott produced a first down and then on a fourth down play McGrann hit Sinnott for a 20-yard scoring strike. The pass for the two-point conversion fell incomplete and the Reds trailed 7-6.
It was all downhill from there as injuries began to take a toll on the Reds and the Fort Madison offense hit a higher gear. Guzman hit Henry Wiseman for an 18-yard scoring strike to close out the first period and then Guzman ran for six yards in the second stanza for a 21-6 halftime lead.
The Hounds put another Guzman run of five yards on the board in the third period and added two more scores in the fourth quarter to coast home with a 42-6 win.
“We had some bad things happen," Centerville coach Matt Kovacevich said. “We lost some kids to injury and already had some out. But the good news is that the kids we asked to step in did a really nice job. We found some football players in times of adversity.
"Fort Madison is a very good team and I have all the respect in the world for coach Dohtery and his staff. That team plays hard, physical football and they have some speed. We will go back to work and get ready for our district opener at Clarke Friday night. Hopefully we can get some players back."
PREP FOOTBALL
Fort Madison 42, Centerville 6
Fort Madison 14 7 7 14 - 42
Centerville 6 0 0 0 - 6
Scoring Summary:
FM: 1st Q 8:30 – Marcus Guzman, 3-yard run. PAT kick by Leif Boeding
CV: 1st Q 3:16 – Ryan Sinnott, 20-yard pass from Landon McGrann
FM: 1st Q 0:40 – Henry Wiseman, 18-yard pass from Guzman. PAT kick by Boeding
FM: 2nd Q 5:50 – Guzman, 6-yard run. PAT kick by Boeding
FM: 3rd Q 6:38 – Guzman, 5-yard run. PAT kick by Boeding
FM: 4th Q 10:32 – Wiseman 3-yard pass from Guzman. PAT kick by Boeding
FM: 4th Q 2:48 – Brody Cashman 36-yard run. PAT kick by Boeding
Centerville Stats:
Rushing – Makoa Kaleponi 7-for-46 yards, Landon McGrann 15-for-55 yards, Klayton Lawson 4-for-17 yards.
Passing – McGrann 4-of-15 for 43 yards.
Receiving – Ryan Sinnott 2-for-39 yards, Kaleponi 2-for-4 yards.
Tackles (Solo-Assist) – Deke Brown 4 – 0, Lawson 9 – 3, McGrann 1 – 1, Ayden Beeson 12 – 3, Sinnott 4 – 0, Kaleponi 2 – 6, Michael Starr 2 – 1, Caleb Murphy 10 – 4, Brady Cisler 1 – 2, Daniel George 3 – 1, Brian Snyder 1 – 6, Nolyn Barger 1 – 3, Drennan Moorman 4 – 0.
Interceptions – Sinnott 1, Kaleponi 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.