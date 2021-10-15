ALBIA – The Albia Blue Demons played host to 6-1 West Marshall Trojans to wrap up District 6 play at Iron Man field.
The Trojans started with a flury with Joey Tollefson returning the opening kickoff 63 yards to give West Marshall the ball on the 22 yard line. Three plays later, all rushes by Preston Pope, West Marshall would run the ball in over the left side. Pope would run in the two point conversion as well and just 1:19 into the game, West Marshall would lead 8-0.
Albia would field the kickoff, but fumble the first play from scrimmage and give the Trojans the ball again on the 18 yard line.
A penalty on West Marshall would push them back to the 23 yard line, but would again take just three Pope rushes to put the ball back into the end zone. A two point conversion by Peyton Hart would give West Marshall a lead of 16-0 at the 8:59 mark of the first quarter.
Albia would regroup and put together a sustained drive where they would push the ball down the field behind a 23 yard pass from Garin Grinstead to Landon Simpson, 12 yard pass to Drew Robinson, and eight yard rocket to Wyatt Beckwith. Oddo would add a positive run on12 along the way as well. The drive would stall out on the 18 yard line where Conner Fisher would have his field goal attempt blocked.
West Marshall would take over again from their own 18 yard line and march down the field behind eight straight runs. Pope would rush the ball twice for 17 yards. Parker Reese would have three carries for 22 yards and Quarterback Peyton Hart would keep it three times for 43 yards, including the three yard touchdown run up the middle. He would also add the two point conversion running the score to 24-0.
Going into the second quarter, Albia would go three and out and punt the ball away and the Trojans would take over with 11:01 to go before halftime.
Two runs for 16 yards and an unsportsmanlike penalty would give West Marshall a 2nd and 25. Hart would break through the middle and head to the right sideline before taking it 66 yards for another Trojan touchdown. He would again make good on the two point conversion and with 10:09 to go in the first half with the score 32-0.
Both teams would have drives that would stall as the second quarter unfolded. With 1:20 to go, West Marshall would however benefit from a pair of penalties and Parker Reese would run the ball in from the six yard line with Hart adding the two point conversion. With 1:20 to go in the first half, the Trojans would take a 40-0 lead.
The second half would begin with a running clock. Albia would have a promising drive stall out after a pair of holding penalties. A fumble would end the drive and the Trojans would have just 11 yards to get into the end zone. Two plays and 57 seconds later, Antonio McKinney would push the ball across the goal line. Hart would this time choose and make good on the point after attempt.
West Marshall would continue to run the ball using an assortment of runners to include a 23 yard run by senior Seth Larson. West Marshall would sweep around the right side with 9:40 to go in the fourth on a keepter by Hart. The point after attempt would be no good. 53-0 West Marshall.
Blake Stewart of Albia would strip the ball from West Marshall with 4:17 to go and gie the Blue Demons the ball on the 35. Grintead would rush the ball for 10 on third and ten. On the very next play, Grinstead would connect with Drew Robinson in the back of the endzone for a Blue Demon touchdown. Khadis Khadisov would run the ball up the middle for the two point conversion, bringing the score to what would eventually be a final of 53-8, West Marshall.