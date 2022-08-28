ALBIA — The Albia Blue Demons opened their season earning a 20-0 shutout win over their next door neighbor, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, on Friday night at Ironman Field.
Albia nearly took the opening drive of the game into the end zone, driving 59 yards in 18 plays including a 22-yard pass from Justin Keller to Lance Helm, before the Rocket defense anchored by Skyler Young would hold after Albia reached the one-yard line.
EBF would push their way out with a first down, but a sack by Justin Keller on the next series of downs would force a Rocket punt leaving the teams locked in a scoreless tie after one quarter of the season opener.
Both teams would be stopped on series to open the second quarter. EBF's second punt, however, was blocked by Paul Ballard allowing Albia to take over just outside the Rocket 20-yard-line after Brodie Conner recovered the blocked punt. Gage Oddo would carry the ball off the left side for 13 yards on the first play, and another 11 yards to hit the end zone for the first score of the game lifting Albia to a 7-0 lead after the successful extra point kick by Conner Fisher.
EBF would roll the dice trying to extend a drive near midfield only to be stopped on fourth down, giving Albia the ball on the Rocket 43-yard line with 7:03 left in the first half. Jackson Taylor, however, would keep the Blue Demons from taking advantage of the short field sacking Keller on the first play ultimately forcing a Blue Demon punt.
The Rockets failed to pick up a first down on their fourth series, gaining just five yards before punting for the third time. Albia again started a drive in EBF territory after an unsportsmanlike penalty on the punt set up the Blue Demons on the EBF 38 before an interception by Jesse Cornelison would put the ball back in the hands of the Rockets with 2:38 to go in the half.
EBF would finally move the ball across midfield on a key fourth-down quarterback keeper by Cayel Riley. Time in the first half would run out on EBF as the Rockets stalled inside Albia's 30, allowing the Blue Demons to keep a 7-0 lead at halftime.
The Rockets would receive the second-half kickoff and start on the 40-yard line. Oddo, who rushed for 135 yards on 26 carries for Albia, got the drive started with a pair of short runs before a 14-yard pass from Keller to Lance Helm moved the ball into EBF territory.
Oddo would push forward for six more yards. Keller would then keep the ball up the middle for 25 yards, setting up the Blue Demons on the EBF 12-yard line.
Helm would gain six, then four to put the Demons on the one-yard line for 1st-and-goal. Keller would follow center Grant Powers in for a touchdown, giving Albia a 14-0 lead with 6:35 left in the third quarter.
The Blue Demons would use ground and pound to waltz down the field for a game-clinching third touchdown. Helm would carry the ball three times for 16 yards on the drive, Wyatt Beckwith would gain five yards on a carry and Oddo would carry eight times for 26 yards including the one-yard scamper to put Albia ahead 20-0 early in the fourth quarter.
The Rockets would put together a solid drive with runs of nine yards by Cornelison, seven yards by Riley up the middle and eight off the left side. Riley found Vinny Webster for a 20-yard pass, giving EBF a chance to put points on the board, before delay of game and motion penalties on the Rockets would stall the drive ultimately leading to an interception by Wyatt Sinclair with 5:38 remaining.
Albia would give the ball back when Cornelison would pick off Keller with 3:29 left. EBF would move the ball to the Albia nine-yard line before Riley was sacked by Keller to preserve the Blue Demon shutout.
EBF (0-1) heads to Reynolds Field in Chariton to face the Chargers on Friday night. Albia (1-0) will look to win the 'Battle of Highway 5' on Friday when the Blue Demons welcome in Centerville, who shut out Chariton 24-0 to open the season at Paul Johnson Field.
