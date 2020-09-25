OTTUMWA — Brendan Bates threw four touchdown passes, including a pair to tight end Carson Williams, as the Marshalltown Bobcats overcame a disastrous start to spoil the first home football game in over 11 months for the Ottumwa Bulldogs.
Williams hauled in nine receptions for 108 yards and a pair of first-half scores in Marshalltown's 42-21 win. The second touchdown came with just 16 seconds left in the first half, allowing the Bobcats to head to the locker room tied at 21-21 with Ottumwa despite a pair of fumbles that helped lead to a pair of go-ahead touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Trae Swartz recovered the first fumble on the very first play of the game, jumping on a bad snap to Bates on the Marshalltown 14-yard-line. Ottumwa quarterback Adam Denniston then found Swartz on Ottumwa's first offensive play with the senior tight end catching the pass over the middle and stretching out for a touchdown just nine seconds into the contest.
After avoiding a two-score deficit following a missed 45-yard field goal by Jesus Jaime, Marshalltown drove 80 yards in 16 plays to tie the score at 7-7. Williams hauled in the tying touchdown catch between two defenders from 15 yards out, his fifth catch on the drive.
Williams had a key 25-yard catch on Marshalltown's next drive, an 11-play series that stretched out over 89 yards and included a pair of holding penalties on the Bobcats. Malik Haynes, who rushed for 211 yards on 14 carries, scored on a seven-yard run to put Marshalltown up 14-7.
Colton McKinnon had the response for the Bulldogs, throwing his first pass of the season on a 35-yard toss that was hauled in at the Marshalltown 14 by Blaze Rominger. Kie Glosser took it the rest of the way, dashing in for a game-tying touchdown with 5:22 left in the first half before McKinnon showed his wheels following a fumble by Haynes, scoring on a 53-yard touchdown run with just 74 seconds left in the half to give Ottumwa a sudden 21-14 lead.
Malachi Holmes carried the ball three times for 49 yards as Marshalltown quickly moved downfield late in the first half. The Bobcats needed just six plays and 58 seconds to go 80 yards with Bates scrambling and finding Williams again for a 17-yard touchdown pass that tied the game.
Marshalltown took the lead for good early in the second half, stopping Ottumwa's opening drive on three plays before Austin Close blocked a punt by Jaime. Two plays later, Bates from Gannon Williams from six yards out for the go-ahead score, giving the Bobcats (2-2) the lead for good.
Patrick Landeros scored from one yard out late in the third quarter, giving Marshalltown a 35-21 lead. Bates then put the game away with 9:05 left, finding Auron Greenwood on a 34-yard screen pass for a touchdown as the Bobcats snapped a two-game losing streak, giving former Ottumwa quarterback Adam Goodvin his third straight win over his alma mater and second win in Ottumwa over his father, OHS head coach Brian Goodvin.
Ottumwa (0-4) hosts No. 1 Southeast Polk next Friday night.