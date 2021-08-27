OTTUMWA — It wasn't the opener the Ottumwa Bulldogs were hoping for.
In week one action Friday, the Oskaloosa Indians came to town and scored quickly off their first possession. They'd never relinquish the lead, beating the Bulldogs at Schafer Stadium 35-14.
The Ottumwa offense struggled to get its footing early on. Then came the injuries. At least four players lost significant time on Friday. Austin Fountain, William Howard and William Pimentel all had pads off for the second half, and Abaya Selema missed major second-half time on the sidelines.
Oskaloosa got on the board three minutes into the contest, with a three-year keeper by quarterback Keaton Flaherty. A point-after kick gave Oskaloosa a 7-0 lead.
As the Bulldogs faced third and nine, they surrendered an interception to the hands of Oskaloosa's Donivan Tighe. The Indians would score with a six-yard touchdown pass from Flaherty to AJ Lawrence to jump ahead 14-0.
The second quarter lasted six seconds without a score. Oskaloosa jumped ahead 21-0 on a touchdown pass from Flaherty to Blake Westercamp that went nine yards.
The Bulldogs broke their silence with 6:21 to go in the first half. Austin Fountain picked up a touchdown with a 13-yard run, but the point-after kick was no good. There was more bad news: Fountain exited the game on the next offensive series, and did not return.
Both sides squandered red zone opportunities before the half. Ottumwa had benefited on a muffed punt by Oskaloosa, giving the Bulldogs good field position on the Indians 24 yard line. But they posted negative yardage and end up turning the ball back over to the Indians on downs. Oskaloosa would drive down the field, but turn it over on downs on the Ottumwa six-yard line. The Bulldogs took a knee to end the first half.
After a scoreless third quarter, Oskaloosa picked up more points in the fourth quarter. First on a three-yard run by Wyatt Grub, sending the Indians ahead 28-6. Later, Flaherty threw the pig skin six yards to Waylon Boilbaugh for a touchdown with 6:12 to go in regulation. That gave Oskaloosa a 35-6 lead.
The Bulldogs showed life still before the final whistle. After Shakur Pope hauled in a 53-yard pass to put Ottumwa into a first-and-goal situation, the Bulldogs scored with five ticks to go on a keeper by Schark from three yards out. A two-point conversion run was successful.
Oskaloosa (1-0) hosts Knoxville next week. The Bulldogs (0-1) travel to Fairfield.