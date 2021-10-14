OTTUMWA – Two weeks earlier, a 56-0 loss on the road might have been viewed as one more disheartening loss during yet another potentially winless season for the Ottumwa High School football team.
It's amazing how much a record-setting night and a memorable Homecoming win can do to change a team's perspective. Even after a rough night on the gridiron at eighth-ranked (5A) Linn-Mar last Friday, the Bulldogs are still feeding off the positive vibes of their 54-6 win at Schafer Stadium two weeks ago over Cedar Rapids Jefferson, highlighted by a school-record 380-yard rushing effort by Abaya Selema.
The junior's bid for another big rushing night was stymied by Linn-Mar. Selema gained just one yard on nine carries against what might be one of the top defenses in the state.
Des Moines North is an entirely different story. The Polar Bears have allowed 33 points per game, giving up 1449 total rushing yards on 201 total carries in seven games, an average of 207 yards on nearly nearly 30 carries per game allowed to opponents.
While head coach Brian Goodvin isn't about to start erasing Selema's 380 yards out of the record book in anticipation of an even bigger effort on Friday, the Bulldogs as a team will head to North with plenty of confidence. After all, Ottumwa has seen what rewards can be reaped from the hard work they've put in so far this season.
"That's the biggest positive aspect of what we accomplished two weeks ago. We've had a theme for every game this season. Last week, it was effort. This week, the theme is grit. We're just looking to continue having that drive to compete each and every play and to take it one play at time. They've seen that, when they do that, good things can happen."
Ottumwa and North both enter Friday's game with identical 1-6 records. The first five quarters of the season appeared as though North would be on a much different trajectory having won 24-8 in their season opener against Des Moines Hoover while playing to a 6-6 after one quarter in game two against Des Moines East.
The Scarlets would score the remaining 29 points of that game with the Polar Bears. North has struggled offensively since, scoring just four touchdowns and 25 total points over the last five games.
Still, as Goodvin and the Bulldogs realized first hand two weeks ago, a struggling team can come alive instantly. Selema's 81-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game against Jefferson made Ottumwa fans quickly forget about the 13-game losing streak the Bulldogs carried into that game.
"North has some big kids up front. They're very fast. Coach (Eric) Addy has been there for a few years and is starting to get some physical and mental toughness instilled in his kids," Goodvin said. "North broke their own long losing streak when they beat Hoover. They've still got a lot of excitement built off that.
"North works hard. They're in a similar situation to us. It can make it tough to compete each week. They played Ankeny last week while we played Linn-Mar, so we've each seen programs in the past week that are number-wise and athlete-wise way ahead of our two programs."
The two teams not only sport the exact same record, but are separated by a total of 117 yards in offense through seven games, although Ottumwa's 1,207 yards were gained in just six contest after having to forfeit a game with Cedar Rapids Prairie. North can find production from a variety of backs with Johntay Brown's 101 carries and 421 yards leading the Polar Bear rushing attack while Aron Gonkaryon is averaging 10.4 yards a run, gaining 207 yards on just 20 carries including a 28-yard touchdown run during the season.
Ottumwa, meanwhile, gained just 104 total yards in last Friday's loss to Linn-Mar after racking up over 400 total yards the previous week against Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Tanner Schark had a productive night throwing the football for OHS against the Lions, completing five passes for 93 yards including a 53-yard connection to Luke Graeve that gave Ottumwa a chance to get on the scoreboard.
"We had some good things happen at different times throughout the course of the game. We just couldn't sustain anything," Goodvin said. "We had stops and we just couldn't get anything going right away offensively. I do think the kids are starting to understand a little bit more how to play each play one at a time. Playing teams like Linn-Mar are going to make us better down the road."
For all the struggles that Ottumwa has had to endure this season, from five straight losses including a forfeit due to a lack of healthy players, the Bulldogs have a chance to continue turning a corner this Friday. Should Ottumwa win at North and score a season-ending victory at home against a Waterloo West team that is just 3-4 on the season, the Bulldogs would secure the most single-season wins since going 4-5 in 2015.
It might not seem like much, but Goodvin can see a chance to make that glimmer of light that became visible two weeks ago against Jefferson shine even brighter over the next two weeks as Ottumwa looks to continue working at turning its football program around.
"Having some confidence and seeing the positive results from what we've asked them to do can only help," Goodvin said. "It could be a huge factor down the road in terms of the experience and depth we can have moving forward. The guys have been there and done that in terms of having success on the field very recently. Hopefully, we can continue that on Friday.