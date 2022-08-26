OSKALOOSA — Ottumwa had the lead the only 19 seconds out of the 48 game minutes, but that’s all they needed as they put together a late drive to score in the final seconds of the game and top Oskaloosa on week one, 21-20.
Oskaloosa struck first midway through the first quarter with AJ Lawrence taking a jet sweep around the outside 13 yards for the opening score to put the Indians ahead 7-0.
Later in the second quarter, Ottumwa would get their first score of the season with Abaya Selema getting a toss right and breaking it outside with great blocks from the Bulldogs to skip 38 yards for the touchdown to tie things up at 7-7 with 6:13 left in the second quarter.
Oskaloosa quickly answered back just before the half with quarterback Trevor Willett finding receiver Jacob Greenhalgh on a quick out as he turned it upfield for an 18-yard score to put the Indians back in front 14-7 at the break.
The Indians forced a three-and-out to start the second half and turned to the running game as JT Baker broke one outside for a 23-yard touchdown. But what turned out to be a very important extra point was missed to make it 20-7 in favor of the home team.
The fourth quarter saw the momentum shift to the Bulldogs after it looked like Osky was driving down for another score. Ottumwa would pop the ball out on a long passing play and Braylon Griffiths would jump on the loose ball to give possession back to the the Bulldogs.
Just one play later, Selema took one up the middle untouched for an 81-yard house call to make it a one-score game at 20-14 with 9:19 left.
Ottumwa would follow up with another stop on defense and get the ball back on their own 30 with 8:00 to go.
The Bulldogs proceeded to march down the field, completing a huge fourth and long along the way with Cooper Derby mashing up the middle for a three-yard TD to cap off a 7:21, 70-yard drive with the extra point going through to give them their first lead of the night with 19 seconds left.
Oskaloosa would try a couple of desperation plays but the clock would strike zero and the Bulldogs would leave Statesmen Community Stadium with a win.
Ottumwa (1-0) will have their home opener on Friday at against Fairfield (1-0). Tate Allen and Max Weaton connected on four touchdown passes in a 41-20 season-opening win for the Trojans over Mount Pleasant at Pearl Smith Field inside Trojan Stadium.
Oskaloosa (0-1) hits the road for week two as they travel to Knoxville (0-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
