DEWITT — Most players spend hours and hours spent on the practice field preparing for the first opponent of a new football season.
That was not the case on Friday night in DeWitt. Just over 24 hours after agreeing to face each other after having COVID-related cancellations, Ottumwa and Central DeWitt turned an impromptu season-opener into a thriller that went down the wire.
Fittingly, it was a player that hadn’t even taken a snap on defense in preseason camp that made the game-clinching defensive play for the Sabers. Henry Bloom picked off a pass from Adam Denniston in the final minute to clinch a 14-7 victory over the Bulldogs in one of the most unique games put together.
Bloom also had 67 yards rushing and twice pinned Ottumwa’s offense back inside the 10-yard-line. Garrett Sailor rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the first half, helping Central DeWitt built a 14-0 lead.
Denniston got Ottumwa on the board in the third quarter, finding Trae Swartz on a 56-yard touchdown pass to bring the Bulldogs within 14-7. Ottumwa outgained Central DeWitt in yards, 132-33, and drove inside the Saber 20 to start the fourth quarter before being stopped 23 yards shy of a potential tying or go-ahead touchdown.
Denniston was sacked on fourth down at midfield with under three minutes left and was finally picked off by the Sabers for the second time with 34 seconds to go. Ottumwa (0-1) will look to bounce back at Oskaloosa next Friday night.