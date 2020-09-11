WINTERSET — Ottumwa hoped to take advantage of a game that was not originally on the 2020 high school football schedule.
Dawson Forgy, however, had other ideas.
The junior running back scored on four touchdown runs for the Winterset Huskies, leading the way to a 33-14 win over the visiting Bulldogs in a game put together earlier this week when Winterset’s original opponent, Des Moines Hoover, was unable to participate. Hoover, like all Des Moines Public Schools, has had to halt all extra-curricular activities while participating in 100-percent online learning to open the school year.
Forgy capped the first drive of the game with a five-yard touchdown run four minutes into the contest. Winterset carried that 7-0 lead into the second quarter and doubled the advantage on a 20-yard touchdown run by Forgy with 8:59 left in the first half.
Ottumwa (0-3) took advantage of an interception by Isaac Eaton, scoring on the first of two touchdown runs by Kie Glosser. Ottumwa was turned away earlier in the half after being stopped by the Winterset defense inside the 10-yard-line.
Forgy’s third touchdown run with just over two minutes left in the third quarter put Winterset (2-1) ahead 21-7. Forgy added a 43-yard touchdown run with just seven seconds left in the quarter before Hagen Hanselman’s 11-yard scoring run following the recovery of an onside kick put the Huskies up 33-7 with 10:27 to go.
Glosser scored on a 65-yard touchdown run, his fourth scoring march of the season, to close out scoring for the Bulldogs. Ottumwa’s next scheduled game is at home on Sept. 25 against Marshalltown. However, Ottumwa may add another game for next Friday depending on what teams are in need of games.