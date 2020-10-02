OTTUMWA — Being the No. 1 team in the state right now is nice.
Being the No. 1 team in the state in seven weeks, however, is the goal Brad Zelenovich hopes his football team can achieve this season. Southeast Polk, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, improved to 5-0 on Friday night spoiling Homecoming for the Ottumwa Bulldogs with a 69-21 win at Schafer Stadium.
The Rams dominated the game on almost every front, scoring touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. Titus Christensen rushed for two touchdowns while racking up 109 yards on just six carries. Xaiver Nwankpa added a 36-yard touchdown run after scoring earlier in the game on a 25-yard interception return and a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns in the third quarter countered the first two scoring drives of the night by the Bulldogs.
"We got off to a fast start, hit some lulls on offense but made some explosive plays later in the game," Zelenovich said. "It was a pretty solid team performance. We embraced being ranked No. 1 in the state initially, but we were honest about it. The last two teams to be ranked No. 1 were beaten the next week.
"The guys have handled it well. I don't think it's ever happened in the history of our school. The kids are focusing on themselves. They're focused on getting better. They were excited to get a game after not playing last week. Hopefully we can continue to improve and continue to prove we deserve that No. 1 ranking."
The Bulldogs (0-5) gained some momentum in the second half with three touchdown drives. Adam Denniston shook off a rough first half that included throwing two interceptions to Nwankpa, finding tight end Trae Swartz five times in the second half for 77 yards including a 36-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
"I felt like I was able to play a little more calmly in the second half. I was too stressed in the first half and got into my head too much," Denniston said after throwing for 102 yards against the Rams. "In the second half, I was able to relax and do what I needed to do."
Ottumwa gained 165 of their 194 yards in the final 24 minutes as the Rams rested several starters after building a 48-0 halftime lead. Colton McKinnon scored for the second straight week on a reverse run from 50 yards out to bring OHS within 62-14 after a 97-yard kickoff return for a score by Kyle Sisler put the Rams over 60 points for the second time this season.
"One of our goals was to get more rushing yards in this game than Valley did against Southeast Polk," said McKinnon, who gained more yards on his touchdown dash than Valley did in netting just 17 rushing yards against the Rams two weeks earlier. "It's just a great play, that reverse. Trae does a great job on the pull block. We saw guys in the second half that we'll see normally throughout the season, so it was a good confidence boost to see the success we had."
The regular starters for the Rams spent the first 24 minutes showing why many feel they'll have a great chance to bring home the 4A state football championship trophy in November. Jaxon Dailey opened and closed the first half scoring with touchdown passes, finding Boon Bain from 36 yards out to put the Rams up 7-0.
Nwankpa followed by picking off Denniston's second pass attempt of the night three plays after the first Southeast Polk touchdown, giving the Rams a 14-0 lead by dashing in untouched after the pick. Nwankpa would have scored on a punt return for a touchdown as Southeast Polk overcame a pair of penalties that wiped out scores, eventually building a 20-0 lead on a one-yard run by Mason Rankin in the final minute of the second quarter.
Tanner Schark set up Ottumwa at midfield, picking off Daley before a McKinnon run put Ottumwa in Ram territory for the first and only time in the first half. Nwankpa countered that interception with his second of the night, leading to the 1-yard plunge by Rankin to close the first quarter.
"We like our guys. We've had some explosive plays throughout the season," Zelenovich said. "That starts up front. We feel like we have some pretty diverse weapons on side of the ball. They all feel like they can go make big plays if given the opportunity."
Nwankpa's 36-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter kicked off a 28-point rally for the Rams. Christensen added touchdown runs from 53 and nine yards out while Dailey capped a 175-yard passing effort in the first half by finding Caleb Daniels on a six-yard touchdown pass with 8.5 seconds left, finishing the night with 13 completions on 15 pass attempts to seven different receivers.
"They have great size on their team both offensively and defensively," McKinnon said of the Rams. "They're very fundamentally sound."
Ottumwa was scheduled to wrap up the regular season next Friday against Des Moines North, but the continuing drama to get back to the classroom within the Des Moines Public School district seems to have put fall sports for schools like the Polar Bears on ice for 2020. It appears likely that Ottumwa will host Ames next Friday in a game that was scheduled to be played in Ames on Sept. 17 and is back on the schedule with both Ottumwa (against North) and Ames (at Des Moines East) having to find replacements for canceled games with DMPS schools.