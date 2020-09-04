OSKALOOSA — The little things can win and lose you football games. Oskaloosa would pounce on a pair of fumbled Ottumwa snaps late in the fourth quarter to hold on 21-14 and pick up their first win of the 2020 season.
Both defenses played hard and the offenses had to punch in points where he could.
Oskaloosa opened up the scoring in the first quarter with Indian quarterback Reed Brown diving for the end zone for a one-yard touchdown. The ball popped out right as Brown crossed the goal line as the Bulldogs pleaded for a fumble call to no avail.
Osky would miss the extra point and Ottumwa would take the ensuing drive the distance. Cashing in a nine-play, 71-yard drive with a Caden Glosser eight-yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs ahead 7-6 after one quarter of play.
The Indians didn’t waste time getting back on the board in the second quarter. Brown connected with Cooper Spry deep over the middle for a 55-yard gain to end the first quarter before Andrew Else would squeak into the end zone on a two-yard run to put the Indians back in front 14-7 after a two-point conversion.
That score would hold the rest of the quarter and into the half.
Late in the third, Oskaloosa would take advantage of a short field after starting their drive on the Ottumwa 27-yard line after a short punt.
Brown would eventually find Will Schultz in the end zone as he out-jumped two Ottumwa defenders for the nine-yard touchdown, putting the Indians ahead 21-7 entering the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs would go back to their workhorse running back in Glosser as he would finish off the ensuing drive for Ottumwa by converting a fourth and short and going the distance for a 12-yard touchdown to make it a one possession game again with 9:34 left.
A three-and-out from Osky quickly gave the ball back to Ottumwa, who was riding a lot of momentum at that point.
After two big Bulldog runs, Oskaloosa head coach Jake Jenkins called a timeout to talk to his team and challenge them to keep battling.
They did just that with a little bit of help from Ottumwa, who fumble the snap two plays later with Osky Johnny-on-the-spot to recover it.
Another Indian three-and-out would give the ball back to Ottumwa with 4:43 to go in the game. They would end up turning it over on downs and giving it back to Osky with 3:07 left.
Ottumwa would one last chance with Oskaloosa punting it back to the Bulldogs with 45.3 seconds, starting at their own 39.
Back-to-back fumbled snaps with the latter being recovered again by Oskaloosa would seal the deal as the Indians would run out the clock and come out with the 21-14 victory.
Oskaloosa (1-1) will hit the road for the first time this season to play Benton next Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Williamsburg with Benton’s field being damaged from last month’s storm.
Ottumwa (0-2) is currently off for the next two weeks with the next scheduled game for the Bulldogs at home against Marshalltown on Friday, Sept. 25. Head coach Brian Goodvin, however, has said Ottumwa would be open to playing if a team is in need of an opponent over the next two weeks.