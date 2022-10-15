OTTUMWA — Mike Cain recovered a fumble in the end zone with 21 seconds left, clinching a Homecoming win for the Ottumwa High School football team in the final game of the season on Tom Kopatich Field.
The Bulldogs secured a 32-20 win over Des Moines North on Friday night at Schafer Stadium. Abaya Selema led Ottumwa with 125 rushing yards on 15 carries, including a 54-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that helped Ottumwa open a 19-8 halftime lead over the Polar Bears.
Koby Chanthalavanh scored a pair of touchdown runs in the first half as the Bulldogs (4-4) rallied after North drove down the field on the opening drive, taking an 8-0 lead on a 23-yard touchdown catch and two-point reception by Jayden McGregory, who finished with eight receptions for 100 yards for the Polar Bears.
Aron Gonkaryon rushed for 89 yards on 10 carries to lead North (4-4), including a 59-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter that cut Ottumwa's lead to 19-14. Tanner Schark answered the score midway through the fourth quarter with a 60-yard touchdown run following a defensive stand by the Bulldogs, opening a 25-14 lead.
North drove down the field to cut Ottumwa's lead to 25-20 on a one-yard touchdown run by Gonkaryon with 3:22 left. After getting the ball back in the final minute 89 yards from the end zone, McGregory hauled in a two-yard pass and looked to start a hook-and-ladder only for the pitch back to Gonkaryon to instead bound back into the end zone resulting in Cain's game-clinching recovery.
Ottumwa heads to Waterloo West next Friday night to wrap up the regular season. The Bulldogs can clinch the program's first winning regular season in eight years with a victory over the Warhawks.
