OTTUMWA – It would mean a lot to the Ottumwa High School football players to produce the season's first win on Homecoming night.
For head coach Brian Goodvin, it might mean even more on a night that his former coach will be honored.
Dave Clement, Goodvin's coach during his playing days at Ottumwa, and Tom Kopatich will both be honored at halftime of Friday night's contest between Ottumwa and visiting Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Clement will have the spectacular fieldhouse that overlooks Schafer Stadium named in his honor while Kopatich, whom Goodvin coached under at OHS, will be honored with the field named after the longest-tenured coach in the Ottumwa football program's history.
"It's going to a big night in Ottumwa," Goodvin said. "We want to put a product on the field that can live up a little bit to the legacy of those two men."
The Bulldogs and J-Hawks both take the field on Friday night having struggled through tough seasons on and off the field. Both teams are not only 0-5, but have had to forfeit games due to a lack of players with both teams battling illness and injuries.
Ottumwa forfeited last Friday's scheduled contest with Cedar Rapids Prairie. While the Bulldogs are still somewhat short-handed, Goodvin feels the week off allowed for the proper preparation for several younger players that will step in to fill out the varsity roster going into Friday's Homecoming contest.
"We got some sophomores that are going to move up," Goodvin said. "You hate to do that because those guys were having some success at the lower level, were starting to gel and play a little bit better. With everything going between the injuries and kids recovering from illness, we're asking those younger kids to step up and play varsity.
"We've got a few more numbers than we had going into last week, but we kind of had to rob from some other places in order to get those numbers up."
Like Ottumwa, Jefferson has struggled since the start of the season with low numbers opening the season dressing just 21 players three weeks ago for a season-opening 79-0 loss to Cedar Rapids Washington. After losing 68-0 to Iowa City High and 49-7 to Davenport Central over the next two weeks, the J-Hawks announced their scheduled fourth game with Cedar Rapids Kennedy would have to be a forfeiture after being hit with injuries and COVID-19 issues took a toll on the depleted program.
Jefferson returned to action last Friday, losing 65-0 to the same Linn-Mar squad that Ottumwa is scheduled to face next week. The J-Hawks combined to lose 21 yards of total offense against the Lions and have gained just 344 total yards as a team in four games (compared to 615 yards gained by Ottumwa) with 313 of those yards coming against Davenport Central.
"Like always, it's going to come down to play on the offensive and defensive lines," Goodvin said. "They are pretty big up front. It's going to be a task for our smaller, undersized linemen to hold their blocks and get kids moving."