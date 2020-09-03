Prep football: Bulldogs look to bounce back after unprecedented week

OTTUMWA — Perhaps some normalcy.
That's all Brian Goodvin is looking for as he prepares the Ottumwa football team for the second week of the 2020 season.
With a trip to Oskaloosa, a team with plenty of history against the Bulldogs on the gridiron, Goodvin is hopeful this week will be one that feels somewhat normal. The first week of the season was anything but as Ottumwa opened the season with a 14-7 road loss at Central DeWitt, a team the Bulldogs didn't even know they would be playing until the schools agreed on Thursday afternoon to match-up the next night.
"Everything was just kind of thrown off, from the bus ride to the game to having to wait out a lightning delay that took place during the JV game," Goodvin said. "Maybe we just weren't as flexible as we thought we were in terms of preparing for the first game.
"The focus was there. The rhythm of the game just never materialized for us during the course of the game."
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic again made an impact in Ottumwa's football schedule this week with a trip to Ames scheduled for Sept. 17 being canceled. The Ames school board voted to begin the 2020-21 school year with a 100-percent off-site Required Continuous Learning delivery model starting on Sept. 8, meaning the school can not participate in extra-curricular activities during that time and will not do so until no earlier than Sept. 21.
As a result, Ottumwa is back down to five games with no game scheduled after Friday's trip to Oskaloosa until the Bulldogs host Marshalltown on Sept. 25. Goodvin, however, has stressed that Ottumwa is open to playing either of the next two weeks should a team be in need of a game.
Based on how the first two weeks have gone, it's a good possibility that the phone will be ringing with someone in need of an opponent.
"I think the kids have been excited that we've been able to play. They were excited when they heard that we had picked up Central DeWitt after they first heard that Burlington had to pull out of last week's game," Goodvin said. "It's just been a variety of ups and downs or who we're going to play, if and when we're going to play.
"The focus hasn't necessarily been on preparing to play. It's been more on who and when we're going to play. That's something we need to address much more and focus much more on what we do. At this point, the whole schedule could change any day."
Both Ottumwa and Oskaloosa are coming half season openers that featured tales of two halves. The Bulldogs got off to a slow start, giving up a touchdown on the opening drive of the game at Central DeWitt while falling behind 14-0 in the first half before coming on in the second half, scoring on a 56-yard touchdown pass from Adam Denniston to Trae Swartz while opening the fourth quarter driving deep in Saber territory for a tying or go-ahead touchdown.
Meanwhile in Mahaska County, Oskaloosa came out firing against third-ranked (1A) Dike-New Hartford. Reed Brown hit Cale Holmberg on a corner route for the opening score, a 13-yard touchdown pass and catch before finding Cooper Spry later in the first half for an 18-yard touchdown pass after hitting Will Schultz on a 69-yard pass over the middle, opening a 13-0 lead for the Indians.
Schultz was having himself a big first half with four catches for 102 yards before getting hit hard in midair in the second quarter and going down with an injury. Oskaloosa head coach Jake Jenkins said after the game that the team and the trainers aired on the side of caution and would hold him out the rest of the game, which saw Dike-New Hartford come on in the second half scoring 34 unanswered points including four touchdowns in the third quarter of a 47-27 win over the Indians.
“I’m disappointed we didn’t play a more complete game,” Jenkins said. “We got out of the gate really well, defensively we get a three-and-out and we were executing on offense. The big mistakes, we gave them 14 points. We literally handed it to them. We can’t make those mistakes against a good team that won 10 games last year and could make a deep run and win a state championship this year.”
Back in DeWitt, Ottumwa's second half problem was producing a consistent offensive threat. The fourth quarter that started with the Bulldogs in a promising position to take over the game ended in frustration as Ottumwa came up empty on every fourth-quarter possession, including the drive that was ongoing to open the quarter that eventually penetrated the Central DeWitt 20.
"You could tell Central DeWitt was getting tired in the second half. We were in better condition, but we just could not get anything put together offensively to sustain any type of drive," Goodvin said. "We had the big scoring play, but we've got a lot of work to do offensively where we can get a rhythm and sustain that rhythm for a drive."