OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School football program was coming off a low point last season when Cedar Rapids Jefferson came to town.
The Bulldogs were 0-5 and unable to field a team to compete one week earlier against Cedar Rapids Prairie. Despite culminating a week of Homecoming festivities and the honoring of two great coaches, no one could have anticipated the breakthrough night that was in store for Ottumwa and Abaya Selema.
Six touchdowns, 14 carries and a school-record 390 yards later, Selema had set a school record and the Bulldogs had ended a 13-game losing streak with a 54-6 win over the J-Hawks. By comparison, Ottumwa heads to Kingston Stadium on Friday to face Jefferson in the rematch seeking to snap a mere three-game losing streak with hopes still in tact of producing the program's first winning regular season in eight years.
"Jefferson is a much improved football team compared to a year ago. They've got a new coach in place and he's done a great job getting their numbers back up a little bit," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "We're treating it just like we did going against the eighth-ranked team in the state last week. It's no different in our approach. Our practices are going to be just as intense. We expect the same things out of the kids. I think that helps when you go through the ups and downs not only of a game, but of a season."
Like Ottumwa last season, Jefferson will be seeking to snap a long losing streak with a Homecoming win. The J-Hawks have lost 22 straight games dating back to a 24-10 win over Dubuque Senior to close out the 2019 season, entering Friday's game at 0-5 having been outscored 254-30 while being held to just 350 total yards, losing a combined three yards rushing on 101 carries.
By comparison, Ottumwa enters Friday's game with Jefferson having gained 934 yards on the ground in five games while accumulating at least 200 yards of offense in every game. That includes last week's 49-14 loss at Cedar Rapids Prairie in which the Bulldog rushed for 232 yards on 35 carries, including a 42-yard touchdown run by Cooper Derby that gave Ottumwa a 7-0 lead against the eighth-ranked (5A) Hawks.
"If you take the same approach each week, it takes care of the ebbs and flows of game," Goodvin said. "We've talked about, since the very first day of the season, about achieving certain goals. Those goals are still completely ahead of us and completely within our reach.
"We've got four really difficult games coming up over the next four weeks. You just have to approach it one practice at a time and one game at a time. You just work on getting better with each rep."
