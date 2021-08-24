OTTUMWA – It may have just been the preseason, but it might have given Ottumwa football fans a glimpse into a hopeful future for the Bulldogs.
From an interception on the goal line by Ryan McKinnon to the ensuring 60-yard scramble by quarterback Tanner Schark, there were plays being made all around Schafer Stadium last Friday night by the home team during a 'Meet The Bulldogs' scrimmage with Mount Pleasant. Ottumwa fans hope those plays can continue to be made this Friday, and the next eight Fridays, as the Bulldogs look to drop the weight of an eight-game losing streak heading into the 2021 season.
"Last year, I would have probably thrown that football away. This year, I have a lot more confidence in myself, confidence in my line and confidence in my team that I can make a play out of nothing," Schark said. "Last year, I didn't expect to get a lot of reps. This year, I was able to grind all offseason. I worked with my receivers because I knew who they were going to be. I knew I was going to be getting a lot of playing time."
Schark will fittingly be making his first start at quarterback as a junior against the team he made his varsity debut against last season. Schark completed just one pass on five attempts for seven yards while rushing the ball four times for 23 yards filling in for Adam Denniston, who went down with an injury in a 21-14 loss to the Indians.
Ultimately, Schark passed for just 26 yards and completed four of 13 attempts of the course of his sophomore season, rushing eight times fo 27 yards and a touchdown in limited playing time on the gridiron. Schark is also coming off an entire season of varsity athletics at Ottumwa, most recently starting in 35 games this summer for the Bulldogs on the run to the program's first state tournament appearance since 2006.
"After playing all the sports at a varsity level, I've learned that everything's a lot faster. That experience will help in the transition to making me better this year," Schark said. "I think, as a team, we look a lot better this year. I think we look really good, but we're still just scratching the surface of what we can do."
Ottumwa may just be scratching the surface of a turnaround for a program that hasn't had a winning season in 12 years. The Bulldogs have lost 38 of their last 43 games and will again struggle with low numbers this season, including just seven seniors leading the charge into 2021.
The good news, however, is the turnout among the future Bulldogs with almost 80 players that took part in Ottumwa's preseason Friday Night Lights football camp earlier this month. Being able to see the turnout and excitement among the youth of Ottumwa may have helped to inspire the current group of Bulldog players to help start something special this season.
"As the first week of practice went on (after the Friday Night Lights camp), the kids got a lot more acclimated to what we've been asking of them as far as giving maximum effort on every rep," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "There's still a lot of learning to do, but the kids are learning it's not a marathon, it's a sprint every time the ball is snapped. We're getting that across to them."
In terms of competing, Ottumwa opens the season facing a pair of former longtime rivals with Oskaloosa visiting Schafer Stadium on Aug. 27 before the Bulldogs renew a rivalry with Fairfield on Sept. 4 at Trojan Stadium. The teams have played since the mid-90s, when Ottumwa was part of the 'Southeast Seven' along with the Indians before joining the CIML Metro in hopes of being more prepared for Class 4A postseason play.
"It feels like my senior year of high school in 1987," Goodvin said. "Ottumwa and Oskaloosa was once the longest rivalry in the state. In recent years, we've had the chance to renew that rivalry. It's been a long time since we played Fairfield. Probably since 1995. That's going to be a great rivalry renewed. We're 20 minutes apart. It's a great chance to travel for both teams instead of traveling somewhere like Mason City or Sioux City to see a great high school football game on a Friday night."