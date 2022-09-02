OTTUMWA — For the second straight week, the Ottumwa Bulldogs were faced with a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter.
For the second straight week, the Bulldogs rallied for a dramatic win. Tanner Schark found Koby Chanthalvanh on a touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter before scoring on a quarterback keeper with 1:18 left, lifting Ottumwa to a thrilling 22-16 win over Fairfield on Friday night at Schafer Stadium, erasing a nine-point deficit one week after erasing a 20-7 deficit at Oskaloosa to earn a season-opening 21-20 road win.
"We keep preaching to the guys about the next play and to keep playing," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "We've done it two weeks in a row now. The boys are truly buying in."
Chanthalvanh stalled Fairfield's opening drive, picking off a pass inside the Bulldog 10 to keep the Trojans off the scoreboard. Ottumwa, however, would give up the first two points of the game as a bad snap to Abaya Selema on a punt attempt landed out of the end zone, resulting in the only scoring play in the first quarter.
Fairfield controlled the action for most of the game, outgaining Ottumwa 128-39 in the first half in total offense. Still, the Bulldogs answered for most of the first half defensively stopping Fairfield on fourth down in the first quarter before Ryan McKinnon came up with an interception in the end zone in the second quarter, keeping Fairfield from expanding a 2-0 lead.
Max Weaton was able to put his own imprint on Friday's contest, making two tackles for loss defensively including a sack that back Ottumwa up to its own 1 midway through the first quarter before dropping a punt down inside the Bulldog 5-yard-line in the second quarter. Weaton finally found the end zone late in the first half hauling in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Tate Allen with 16.6 seconds left in the second quarter sending the Trojans into the locker room with a 9-0 lead.
"If I can't get myself open, it's about getting my teammates open. If I can't get anyone else open, it's all about making that punt or making that tackle that can help our team have a chance to win," Weaton said. "It's all about giving 100 percent every play of every game."
William Howard gave Ottumwa a spark on special teams to open the second half, returning the opening kickoff 39 yards to put the Bulldog offense in Trojan territory for the first time in the contest. Abaya Selema fumbled four plays later, seemingly blunting the momentum gained by the Bulldogs, but a fumble by Allen on the very next play was recovered by Luke Graeve giving OHS the ball on Fairfield's 24-yard-line. Mikey Cain would score two plays later on a five-yard touchdown run, cutting Fairfield's lead to 9-7 with 9:21 left in the third quarter.
Fairfield's defense, however, would come up with another big stop as Selema took off on a delayed fake punt ultimately losing three yards when a three-yard gain was needed to move the chains. Allen found Cason Miller on the very next play for a 32-yard touchdown pass, giving the Trojans a 16-7 lead with three minutes left in the third quarter.
Ottumwa, down two scores in the fourth quarter for the second straight week, made another clutch drive to cut Fairfield's lead back down to two. Tanner Schark completed six consecutive passes on a 79-yard drive culminating with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Chanthalvanh with 6:08 left, pulling the Bulldogs back within 16-14.
After holding Fairfield to one yard on three plays, Ottumwa needed just six plays to drive 41 yards for the winning score. Scharck scored from a yard out on third-and-goal before finding Cooper Derby on a two-point conversion pass, giving Ottumwa a six-point lead.
Needing a touchdown, Fairfield marched all the way down to the Ottumwa 24-yard-line with 12 seconds left. Allen went for Weaton only to have the pass picked off by Selema six yards in front of the endzone, clinching another thrilling Bulldog victory.
Ottumwa (2-0) heads to Des Moines Roosevelt next Friday seeking the program's first 3-0 start since 2015. Fairfield (1-1) hosts Fort Madison next Friday.
