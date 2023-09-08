Prep football: Bulldogs secure first win

OTTUMWA — Jacari Patton's scouting report was half right.
After facing both the Ottumwa and Des Moines Lincoln football teams during the first two weeks of the season, the Des Moines Roosevelt senior quarterback felt the Bulldogs could pull off the win in the second half if they hung in with the Railsplitters.
"If they (Ottumwa) come out ready to play in the second half, I think they've got a W in their hands," Patton said. "I like the way Ottumwa plays physically. If they keep playing that physically, I think they'll get the W."
As it turned out, Ottumwa's physicality won both halves of Thursday night's contest at Des Moines Lincoln. The Bulldogs used nine runs to find the end zone on the first drive of the game, setting the tone for Ottumwa's first win of the high school football season with a 29-12 win over the Railsplitters.
"The kids continued to get better taking it one play at time," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "We stressed to the guys all the time that you need to flush whatever happened on the last play, good or bad, and keep that mental focus for four quarters."
That, according to Goodvin, may have been the only thing holding back the Bulldogs in the first two games of the season. Ottumwa gave up the first 14 points of the game to both Keokuk and Des Moines Roosevelt, falling in a rain-shortened opener to the Chiefs two weeks ago 23-8 before falling short to the Roughriders, 29-20, despite rallying to tie the game at 14-14 at halftime.
On Thursday, Ottumwa would be the team putting the first 14 points on the board. Matt Mitchell closed out Ottumwa's nine-play opening drive with a four-yard touchdown run before Koby Chanthalavanh closed out a second straight drive of nine plays for the Bulldog offense with a 10-yard touchdown run, giving the Bulldogs a 14-0 first quarter lead.
"We let a few things (in the first two games) get to us that kept us from executing in the first quarter," Goodvin said. "Our kids went toe to toe. The focus this week has been to get better at all aspects of the game."
Lincoln (1-2) got back in the game in the second quarter as a blocked punt set up the Railsplitters inside Ottumwa's 30-yard-line. Four plays later, Jackson Lamb found Blake Butters for a 13-yard touchdown pass, cutting the Bulldog lead to 14-6.
Chantalavanh, however, had the answer for the Bulldogs. One play after stopping Lincoln's potential drive for a game-tying touchdown, Ottumwa expanded its lead as Chanthalavanh took off on a 65-yard touchdown dash before picking off a pass late in the first half securing Ottumwa's 21-6 halftime lead.
"We were just not hitting it earlier in the season," Chanthalavanh said. "If we fixed the little details, we knew we'd be good going into this week. Every yard matters. When you make a stop on defense, it pumps everyone up on offense."
Des Moines Lincoln looked to get traction on the ground against the Bulldogs after rushing for 390 yards as team six nights earlier in a 26-8 win over Des Moines East. Javon Sanders, Lincoln's leading rusher with 404 yards on the season including 191 yards last Friday against East, carried the ball 10 times on the first 12 plays on the opening drive of the second half gaining 46 yards as the Railsplitters reached Ottumwa's 10-yard-line.
Ottumwa's defense then stepped up to come up with Lincoln's third turnover of the game. Braylon Griffiths recovered a fumbled handoff on an attempted reverse, giving the Bulldogs the ball midway through the third quarter maintaining a 15-point lead.
"We focused on all the little details that has cost us so far this season," Griffiths said. "For me, I don't let the scoreboard dictate what kind of success we're having on the field. If we're growing and getting better, that's what I consider successful."
Ottumwa's offense then put together the longest drive of the season. The Bulldogs ate up nearly 11 of the 24 minutes in the second half on a 17-play, 89-yard drive culminating with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell to Javen Rominger giving OHS a 29-6 lead.
"Matt did a better job of finding open guys off our play-action," Goodvin said. "Teams are going to try to take the run away from us. When teams sell out, we need to be able to hit those passes."
Chantalavanh led the Bulldogs (1-2) on the ground for the second straight game, rushing for 156 yards on 13 carries. Cameron Manary added 115 yards on 21 carries as Ottumwa ate up 339 yards on the ground on 51 carries as a team in the win.
"We had several opportunities to be physical," Goodvin said. "It's all about who's going to show up and be ready to play while paying attention to the little details."
Ottumwa will look to even up its overall record next Friday, hosting Oskaloosa at Schafer Stadium. The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter for a 21-20 win over the Indians last season.
