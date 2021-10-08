MARION – Gaining 380 yards of any kind against the Linn-Mar defense would have required more than just a place in the Ottumwa High School football record books.
Had Abaya Selema matched his school-record rushing night on Friday against the eighth-ranked Lions, it certainly would have made statewide headlines. Instead, Linn-Mar's stout attack stymied the Bulldogs, pitching a shutout defensively while scoring eight touchdowns including four from 30 yards or further out in a 56-0 win on Friday night in eastern Iowa.
Carter Henderson scored the first of Linn-Mar's three touchdowns in the opening quarter, dashing into the end zone from 20 yards out as the Lions jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Cam Guenther scored the next two Linn-Mar touchdowns, catching an 82-yard pass from McKade Jelinek before returning a punt 35 yards for a score giving Linn-Mar a 22-0 lead.
Henderson scored his second touchdown run of the night in the second quarter, following up an interception by the Lions with a 30-yard scoring run. Jelinek also threw his second touchdown pass of the first half during the second quarter, helping Linn-Mar establish a 35-0 halftime lead.
Jelinek would throw his third touchdown pass in the third quarter, finding Jack Robertson from six yards out. Henderson scored his third touchdown run from the Lions, punching the ball in from five yards out less than two minutes into the second half.
Back-up quarterback Reid Recker found Hayden Thomas for a 16-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, closing out the scoring in Linn-Mar's sixth win of the season. Ottumwa (1-6) will look to bounce back next Friday night at Des Moines North.