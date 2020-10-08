OTTUMWA — One game remains on the schedule at Schafer Stadium in 2020.
The Ottumwa Bulldogs wouldn't mind adding a second game with a win on Friday night.
Both Ames and OHS enter Friday's regular-season finale hungry to earn that elusive first win of this very unique high school football season. So unique, in fact, that the two winless teams might actually be playing for higher stakes than most realize with every team in the state making the postseason.
"Right now, there are eight out of 40 teams in Class 4A without a win. Getting a win in this game could do a lot in terms of where you get selected for the postseason, who you get to play and where you get to play at," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said.
Taking out Des Moines East and Des Moines North, two of the winless teams who do not appear likely to join the postseason with Des Moines Public Schools not returning to in-class learning until November, six winless teams including Ames and Ottumwa are among the 36 teams in 4A that would make up the postseason draw. Based on how things shake out, it's very possibly the Ames-Ottumwa winner could host a first round playoff game next Friday night.
Call it a silver lining in a season that has featured numerous unique challenges with all schools, including Ottumwa, dealing with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With the way things are in the world right now, for these kids to get the opportunity to get some sort of normalcy back in their lives, it's been a very successful season from that standpoint," Goodvin said. "As a coaching staff, myself especially, we could have handled the pandemic a little better in terms of summer expectations. We were in uncharted waters. We didn't really know how to handle that. Moving forward, my focus went from who we're going to play and when we're going to play and has reset to focus on the program itself."
Ames (0-4) and Ottumwa (0-5) were originally scheduled to play in Ames back on Sept. 17 before the Little Cyclones were sidelined due to COVID-19 for two weeks. Ames has improved somewhat defensively in the two weeks since returning, allowing 26 points per game to Ankeny Centennial and Indianola after allowing 81 points to Fort Dodge and 40 points to Urbandale pre-postponement.
After opening the season scoring 54 points in a loss at Fort Dodge, Ames was shut out last Friday by Indianola 31-0, gaining just 26 yards against the Indians. Junior quarterback Tamin Lipsey, who has gained over 1,000 total yards passing and rushing, missed that game and is still a question mark heading into Friday's contest with the Bulldogs.
"He's definitely a game-changer. Just a really good athlete," Goodvin said of Lipsey. "They've got some weapons offensively. We have to get them on the ground. That's going to be a tall task if he (Lipsey) is playing."
Ottumwa is hoping to carry in some offensively momentum of their own after scoring 21 points in the second half of last Friday's loss to top-ranked Southeast Polk. Adam Denniston threw for 101 yards, including 93 with a touchdown to Trae Swartz, while rushing for a 10-yard score for the Bulldogs in the 69-21 setback to the Rams.
"The kids understood that some good things can happen if you just focus on the very next play," Goodvin said. "Don't worry about what the scoreboard says. Worry about taking care of your job on each play that's called. Understand defensively what your responsibility is and get people on the ground. That's the name of the game.
"There are so many factors that come into play every Friday night that can cause our kids to lose focus. We've been working all year long on focusing on the task at hand, which is the next game and the next play."