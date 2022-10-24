Prep football: Bulldogs wrap up season

WATERLOO – For a program that endured 21 losses in 25 games over the previous three seasons, coming within a touchdown of a winning season is a somewhat amazing accomplishment.
One year after ending a 2-7 season with a 70-0 loss at home to Waterloo West, Ottumwa battled the Warhawks right to the end on Friday striving to finish the program's first winning regular season since 2015. After stopping Ottumwa's potential game-tying two-point conversion attempt with less than six minutes left, the Warhawks drove down the field eating up five minutes over 14 plays culminating with a five-yard touchdown run by Cavelle Fay to clinch a 42-34 win over the resilient Bulldogs on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
"Turnovers were the story. We had four turnovers that killed drives and kept us from scoring points," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "We had a hard time getting (Fry) down on the ground. It ended up costing us in the end."
Ottumwa's four turnovers would lead to 22 points on the ensuing drives by the Warhawks. Waterloo West also converted a pair of fourth downs, including Fry's five-yard run with just under a minute left on the 33rd carry of the night for the West senior.
"We just couldn't get them stopped on that final drive to get the ball back just down two," Goodvin said. "We were fortunate enough to stay in the game with a blocked extra point, giving us a chance to tie the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion.
"We're not really built for the hurry-up offense, but the kids gave it their best effort. They played hard right up to the very last second. That's all you can ask for."
Ottumwa showed resiliency early in the game after a potential 47-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Schark to Javen Rominger was lost at the goal line on a fumble that resulted in a touchback for West followed by an 80-yard drive capped by a 17-yard touchdown run by Fay that put the Warhawks up 8-0. Schark scored on a 25-yard touchdown run on the ensuing Bulldog drive, cutting the West lead to 8-7.
West scored again 12 plays later when Alex Willis broke free on a fourth-down quarterback keeper, scoring on an 11-yard touchdown run to put the Warhawks up 15-7. Abaya Selema, playing in his final game for the Bulldogs, would answer the score on the very next play with a 66-yard touchdown run that cut the West lead to 15-13.
"We went over 200 yard rushing again. We hit a nice play-action pass early. Those are the things that have been working for us throughout the season," Goodvin said.
Turnovers again cost Ottumwa, however, as a fumble by Selema gave the Warhawks the ball 24 yards from the end zone. Fay would take the ball in on a pair of carries for his second touchdown before Ottumwa was again able to respond, driving down the field in less than three minutes to pull within 22-20 at halftime on a five-yard touchdown run by Cameron Manary with 28 seconds in the second quarter.
Ottumwa's third turnover came early in the second half as an interception by Kyle Elliott set up West on the Bulldog 36, leading to Fay's third rushing touchdown run opening a 29-20 lead midway through the third quarter. The Warhawks got a 23-yard touchdown pass from Parker Engstrom to Fay with 2:44 left, opening a 16-point lead, before Ottumwa got a 37-yard touchdown run by Manary on the final play of the third quarter and a two-point conversion pass to Donald Golec from Schark to pull within 36-28 heading into the fourth.
"The improvement in the culture of the program was definitely there this season," Goodvin said. "The fight the kids had and the ability to never give up built up a lot of excitement within the program this year."
Kody Chanthalavanh's 23-yard touchdown run following a fourth-down stop by the Bulldog defense pulled Ottumwa within two at 36-34 with 6:09 left. West was able to stop the potential game-tying two-point conversion before draining the most of the clock and burning all three Ottumwa timeouts with a 14-play drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown run by Fay, capping a 209-yard rushing night for the West High senior.
Ottumwa was unable to move the chains in the final minute, allowing West to clinch that hard-fought win finishing a 3-6 season. Selema finished with a team-leading 106 yards rushing on just 10 carries for the Bulldogs, giving Selema over 800 rushing yards for the season, while Schark completed five of seven pass attempts for 111 yards while rushing for 41 yards on five carries in his final game as Ottumwa's quarterback.
"When you get to look back at the season, we were talking the potential to make the playoffs even going into this final game had a lot of things going our way around the state," Goodvin said. "It's a testament to our kids and our seniors. It's a great group of kids that have been with us for four years.
"It's not easy to win a football game no matter who you're playing. There's only nine of them that you're guaranteed throughout the year. For the kids to compete and fight through every one of them is exactly what we're looking for."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.