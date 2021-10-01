ALBIA - The Albia Blue Demons welcomed in the Chariton Chargers for the annual “War on 34” game between the two rivals. The Chargers would eventually win the battle by a final score of 28 to 27 with an incredibly intense ending to the game.
Albia began the scoring behind some big plays. With 5:28 left to go in the first quarter with the score still tied at 0-0, Gage Oddo of Albia would rumble down the right side for a 45 yard run and give the Demons the first lead of the game. Conner Fisher would come in and make the score 7-0 with the point after kick.
As the second quarter started, the Blue Demons would use a second big play as Jackson Pence picked up a Chargers fumble and would have clear sailing down the left sideline with a host of blockers. The 67 yard scoop and go would give Albia a 13-0 lead, and Fisher again would make good on the kick to take the score to 14-0.
Chariton would respond with a big play of their own as quarterback Mason Smith would find Wyatt Chipp over the top for a 36 yard pass setting up Jayden Allen-Winston punch in from the two yard line two plays later. Wyatt Chipp would make the PAT and cut the Albia lead to 14-7.
Off of an Oddo fumble, Chariton would start on their 35 yard line and with a 4th and one from the 14, get the first down. They would finish the drive with a TD run by Sam Primakov. The PAT by Chipp would be good and the score would be 14-14 and remain that at halftime.
Chariton would strike first in the second half as Primakov again would score for Chariton from in close with 4:43 to go in the third quarter. Wyatt’s point after would be through the uprights and Chariton would take their first lead at 21-14.
Albia would waste little time as Gage Oddo would use some fancy footwork to weave hi way 47 yards finishing in the endzone once again. Albia would then tie it up behind the foot of fisher and it would be knotted up 21-21. The third quarter would remain gridlocked at 21-21.
Chariton would jump out to the first score of the final quarter when Jayden Allen-Winston would power run through the line and complete a 42 yard run in the endzone. Chipp would make the seventh consecutive PAT and Chariton would once again be on top by 7, 28-21.
With no quit, the Blue Demons would use the next three minutes and 15 seconds to put on a sustained drive behind a 16 Oddo run, a pass from Garrin Grinstead to Luke Wynn for 15, and a final run by Oddo for 12 yards and a touchdown. Albia would initially go for two and be denied, but a facemask penalty would be assessed against Chariton and Albia would get a second shot at it. A fumble on the ensuing play would leave the score Chariton 28, Albia 27.
Albia would kick the ball off to the Chargers with 6:32 to go in the game. Chariton would use ground and pound by Primakov and Allen-Winston to steadily move the ball across midfield. On 2nd and 10 with 2:08 remaining and the ball in Albia territory on the 37 yard line, Albia would call a timeout. After another one yard gain, Albia would use timeout #2. On third and seven, Chariton would run a counter play, but stopped by the Blue Demons. The clock would wind down to a minute and seven seconds before a Chariton timeout on 4th and 7. An incomplete pass would give Albia the ball back with 1:00 showing on the clock, needing 65 yards for a touchdown.
Grinstead would fire a pass just off the fingertips of the receiver, but Albia would be flagged for a holding call. Second down would bring a 10 yard completion from Grinstead to Damon Sovern and put them back on the original line of scrimmage. A 40 yard pass to Luke Wynn would graze off the diving Wynn’s hands and bring up third and 10 with :37 remaining. Chariton would bring the pressure and force Grinstead to get rid of the ball out of bounds. With :29 seconds with a fourth and ten would bring a motion penalty on Albia and another Chariton timeout. Grinstead would scramble and a pass interference call on the Chargers would place the ball on the 45 with 18 seconds remaining. Oddo would haul in a five yard pass from Grinstead and give Albia one final chance with three seconds remaining.
The Chargers would dash the hopes as time expired on a qb sack by Dayton Jackobsen.
Chariton would win 28-27.