CHARITON – As quick as a hiccup is about how fast the game changed Friday night when the Chariton Chargers played host to the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets Friday night at Ralph Reynolds Stadium. After battling through a scoreless first period, the Chargers hit the fast forward button and blitzed the Rockets with a 35-point outburst in the second stanza.
The Charger defense stopped the Rockets near the end of the first period and a short punt gave Chariton the ball in excellent field position.
Step up, Brock Oxenreider!
The sophomore running back lead an eight-play, 55-yard drive to pay dirt in the opening two minutes of the second quarter. Oxenreider had runs of seven, 14, nine, two and a five-yard touchdown run in the drive. Wyatt Chipp drilled the PAT kick for a 7–0 Charger led with 9:36 left in the first half.
From that point things went south in a hurry for the Rockets. It was “Murphy’s Law” at its finest as whatever could go wrong, did go wrong. The offense failed to get a first down and on the punt attempt, the snap could not be handled and Chariton’s Drake Entrekin recovered the football on the Rocket 37.
It took the chargers only six plays to find the endzone again. The running of Oxenreider and Kasyn Page fueled the drive along with a pass play form Mason Smith to Allen Winston. Winston finished the drive with a three-yard plunge into the endzone. The kick by Chipp was good for a 14–0 Charger lead.
Chipp then stunned the Rockets with an onside kick which he was able to recover at mid-field. On third and long, Oxenreider blasted his way through the Rocket line for a first down and the Chargers were on their way to the goal line again. Runs of 18 and seven yards by Oxenreider set up an 11-yard burst by Winston for a Chariton TD. The automatic Mr. Chipp was good again and the Chargers had a 21–0 lead with 2:58 left in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff, the ball was mishandled by the Rockets and Kenton Jensen recovered the ball for Chariton on the Rocket 11-yard line. Three plays later, Oxenreider dived in from the one for the score and Chipp nailed the PAT for a 28–0 Charger lead with 1:24 left in the half.
The Rockets, determined to get something going, gained a first down behind the running of Jesse Cornelison and Cayel Riley. But once again the turnover monster raised its ugly head. On a sweep to the outside, the ball carrier was hammered and the ball squirted loose. Smith scooped the ball up in full stride and bolted 40 yards to score. Chipp did his thing and with eight seconds left on the board the Chargers had a 35–0 lead, meaning the second half would be played under the 35-point running clock rule.
In the little time left, the Rockets attempted to move the ball through the air. Smith intercepted the pass and brought the curtain down on a nightmare first half for the Rockets.
The second half moved quickly and neither team was able to mount a scoring drive. The Chargers did find the endzone once, the play was called back due to a holding penalty.
“We did lot of things right," Charger coach Curt Smyser said. “We did a nice job of taking what was given and turning it into points. We got off to a slow start, but Oxenreider gave us a big lift in the second quarter with some hard-nosed running. Winston, our blocking back did a super job of blocking and running the ball as well. Our young kids are getting better and we get two players back next week. I’m excited to see what we can do down the road.”
The Rockets have seen injuries take a toll on an already small squad. Top running back and defensive anchor, Blake Jager in out and the team is scrambling to fill the gaps.
“We have had our share of bad breaks,” Rocket coach Jeff Whitehall said. “We played very well in the first quarter and then we ran out of gas. Just too many mistakes in the second quarter led to a total breakdown. All we can do is to go back to the practice field and work hard to get ready for the next game.”
The Chargers will take a 1–1 record to Saydel Friday night in search of win number two while the Rockets (0-2) will host a rival from the old Des Moines River Conference, the Pleasantville Trojans.
PREP FOOTBALL
Chariton 35, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
EBF 0 0 0 0 - 0
Chariton 0 35 0 0 - 35
Scoring Summary:
Chariton 2nd Qt. 9:39 – Brock Oxenreider 5-yard run. PAT kick by Wyatt Chipp.
Chariton 2nd Qt. 5:21 – Allen Winston 3-yard run. PAT kick by Chipp.
Chariton 2nd Qt. 2:58 – Winston 8-yard run. PAT kick by Chipp.
Chariton 2nd Qt. 1:24 – Oxenreider 1-yard run. PAT kick by Chipp
Chariton 2nd Qt. 0:12 – Mason Smith 40-yard fumble return. PAT kick by Chipp
Team Stats: Chariton EBF
15 First Downs 3
160 Rushing Yards 67
4/10/0 Comp/Att/Int 2/9 2
49 Passing Yards -13
1/0 Fumbles/Lost 3/3
4/32 Punts/Ave 5/22
5/68 Penalties/Yards 2/13
Chariton Individual Stats:
Chariton Rushing Att/Yds) – Brock Oxenreider (18/98), Kasyn Page (9/26), Mason Smith (8/38), Allen Winston (3/17), Nick Gortman (4/3), Cameron Phipps (1/3).
Chariton Passing (Comp/Att/ Int/ Yds) – Smith (4.10/0/49).
Chariton Receiving (Catches/Yards) – Winston (4/49).
Chariton Tackles (Solo/Ast) – Jace Gwinn (7/1), Oxenreider (4/1), Kenton Jensen (3/2), Smith (4/1), Josh Desmond (2/1), Kaleb Offenburger (2/0).
EBF Individual Stats:
EBF rushing (Att/Yds) – Jesse Cornelsion (7/14), Cayel Riley (8/52).
EBF Passing (Comp/Att/Int/Yds) – Riley (2/9/2/-13)
EBF Receiving (Catches/Yds) – Cornelison 2/-13)
