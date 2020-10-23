STATE CENTER — Only three area teams advanced to the second week of the high school football postseason in 2020.
Now, just one area team remains alive needing four more wins to claim a state football championship. The unbeaten Sigourney-Keota Cobras.
Wyatt Sieren rushed for five touchdowns while Brady Duwa and Cade Molyneux added rushing scores of their own, helping S-K earn a second win in three weeks over the Cardinal Comets. The Cobras improved to 8-0 on the season, advancing the third round of the Class 1A state football playoffs on Friday night with a 49-0 win.
The loss brings the first winning season under head coach Landon Miller to a close for the Comets with a final record of 5-4. The record is the best in nine games for a Cardinal football team since their last postseason appereance in 2009, which ended with a first round loss to BGM leaving Cardinal with an overall 5-5 record.
Cardinal isn't the only area team that wrapped up a winning campaign in the second round of postseason play on Friday. In State Center, the Centerville Big Reds saw their own 5-4 season come to an end as West Marshall racked up 455 rushing yards on the way to a 60-0 win in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Preston Pope, Class 2A's state rushing leader, finished with 179 yards gained against the Big Reds and three touchdowns. Peyton Hart added 113 rushing yards, including a 25-yard score on West Marshall's fourth offensive play of the game, and threw for a pair of touchdown passes to Kaden Davis in the first and fourth quarters.
Both West Marshall (6-1) and Sigourney-Keota will await their third-round state football playoff matchups with opponents and sites to be determined by the state on Saturday. All third round state playoff games are scheduled for next Friday, Oct. 30.