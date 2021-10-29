SIGOURNEY – Colten Clarahan wasn't sure just how far he could possibly kick a field goal if it would be needed Friday night at Cobra Field.
From one end of a soggy 'Snake Pit,' the range was not looking good to the Sigourney-Keota senior.
"Before the game, we were down at the (north) end of the field with the coaches. It was pretty sloppy and I had the wind going against me," Clarahan recalled. "About 40 yards was all the further I could try during pre-game warm-ups."
Fortunately for Clarahan, his kicking abilities were needed most in the second quarter of third-ranked S-K's postseason battle with Columbus Catholic, putting the wind and the soggier end of the field behind him. Clarahan blasted two key field goals from 43 and 52 yards out, accounting for all six points of the second quarter as S-K pulled ahead for good on the kicks on the way to an 18-7 win Friday night in what proved to be the final home game of the year for the 10-0 Cobras.
"I remember being in fifth and sixth grade getting to play on this field. We felt like the high school kids back then. We thought we were pretty cool," Clarahan said. "It's kind of emotional, to be honest. It's our last game on this field. I even started a few games here as a sophomore. I didn't think this day would come where we played our final game here at home, but it's pretty awesome that we did get to play here one last time."
Fittingly, Cobra Field was a muddy mess as the ground-and-pound attack of S-K won out for the second straight year in a postseason battle with Columbus Catholic. Clarahan added a 22-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to Cade Streigle, set up by nine straight runs on the first drive of the game for the Cobras, while finishing with 102 yards rushing on 16 carries including 11 rushes for 86 yards in the second half.
"I wasn't sure how many carries I had, but they started focusing on Cade (Molyneux)," Clarahan said. "Cade's got over 1,700 rushing yards this year and he runs hard every time, so that's going to draw a lot of defensive attention. It was just my turn to take over and do my part to help drive us forward to another big win."
Clarahan ultimately accounted for all 18 points on Friday night, scoring on a 10-yard touchdown run to open the second half set up by a key 27-yard run on 3rd-and-27 by Levi Crawford. One year after coming up with a key second-half interception in a 35-32 state quarterfinal win against Columbus Catholic, Crawford set up Clarahan's first field goal with a 27-yard first down run, had a 32-yard kickoff return to open the second half and put S-K in position to convert on 4th-and-inches on the drive that allowed the Cobras to play with a two-possession lead for the remaining 20 minutes of the game.
"These big games really get me going," Crawford said. "I just love flying around this field. Plus, it's muddy. Who wouldn't want to play in the mud?"
Carter Gallagher found Caleb Holthaus for a 67-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter, giving Columbus Catholic a 7-6 lead. Holthaus caught seven passes for 124 yards while Gallagher completed 12 passes for 172 yards, but finished the game throwing seven straight incompletions as S-K's defense stopped the Sailors on fourth down inside the Cobra 10 late in the third quarter, keeping a two-possession lead in tact.
Waterloo Columbus ends the season with a record of 7-3. Third-ranked S-K will head to fifth-ranked Dike-New Hartford (10-0) for the Class 1A state quarterfinals next Friday night at 7 p.m. The winner advances to play in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.