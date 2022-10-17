KEOSAUQUA — There will be a new opponent entering 'The Snake Pit' next Friday night.
Sigourney-Keota completed a perfect run to the Class 1A, District 6 championship rolling to a 69-20 win at Van Buren County to close out the regular season. The Cobras racked up 478 rushing yards against the Warriors, scoring eight touchdowns on the ground securing a sixth straight win after opening the season with losses to Durant and Mid-Prairie.
S-K (6-2) will welcome Sumner-Fredericksburg to Sigourney this Friday night for the opening round of the Class 1A state football playoffs. The Cougars posted a 4-4 record and will make a two-and-a-half hour trip directly south from northeast Iowa.
Centerville, also 6-2, wrapped up a runner-up finish in Class 2A, District 6, will host Des Moines Christian in this Friday night to open postseason play at Paul Johnson Field. Brody Tuttle accounted for three touchdowns, completing six of eight passes for 81 yards and two scores while during for 127 yards on 10 carries and one more score in Centerville's 44-7 win over Central Lee to close out the regular season.
Tuttle will be matched up with Des Moines Christian junior quarterback Tate Platte in the first-round contest. Platte passed for 1,907 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading the Lions (4-4) with 384 rushing yards on 49 carries and three more scores this season.
While Centerville will remain in Appanoose County to open postseason play on Friday, Moravia will hit the road to open the eight-player playoffs on Friday at Fremont-Mills in a battle of 6-2 squads. Shane Helmick reached 2,000 yards passing on the season to close out the regular season in a 46-6 win over Murray while Riley Hawkins reached 1,000 receiving yards, catching his state-leading 18th and 19th touchdown receptions during the contest.
Bigger schools in Classes 3A, 4A and 5A will wrap up the regular season next Friday. The Fairfield Trojans (4-4) will host Grinnell (4-4) after dropping a heartbreaking 35-28 decision at Washington last week, leaving all three teams in Class 3A, District 5 alive in the race for the postseason.
