SIGOURNEY — Nine games. Nine wins.
For the second straight season, Sigourney-Keota's bid to extend a perfect season could have come to an end with a crushing loss at home in the season's ninth game. Sam Sieren helped make sure a different ending to the Cobra football season will be written in 2020 as the senior carried the ball 10 times for 60 yards on the very first drive of the game, scoring the first of his four touchdowns on a one-yard plunge over seven minutes after S-K received the opening kickoff.
Sieren finished with 226 yards rushing on 35 carries, setting the tone for third-ranked S-K's 35-14 win over Beckman Catholic on Friday in the third round of the Class 1A statewide high school football playoffs. The win vaults 9-0 S-K into the state quarterfinals for the first time in 10 years, where the Cobras will face Columbus Catholic out of Waterloo next Friday after the Sailors (8-1) held off Mediapolis, 32-20, in the other Pod D third-round match-up.
One more win will send S-K to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the state semifinals for the first time since S-K's last run to a state championship in 2005. Head coach Jared Jensen, seeking to become just the second coach in program history (Bob Howard) to lead the Cobras to a state title, continued to instill confidence in his squad following Friday's 21-point win over the Trail Blazers.
"It's all about going 1-0 every week, every day. It's all about getting better each day than you were the day before. It's just a matter each week of going 1-0 from this point forward each time we step on the field for a game," Jensen said. "These guys have put in so much work. Every coach says they're guys are dedicated, but our guys are so dedicated to what we're doing right now. That shows in what we're able to accomplish on the field."
Sieren carried the ball on the first seven plays of the game, gaining 41 yards as the Cobras methodically moved down the field to open the game. Brady Duwa helped counteract an eight-yard sack by the Beckman defense before an offsides moved the chains with Sieren taking the ball the rest of the way, gaining the final 19 yards on the final four carries with a one-yard plunge capping 12-play, seven-minute drive that left S-K up 7-0.
Beckman Catholic used up the remainder of the first quarter, moving the ball down the field on their first possession. S-K, however, would hold on third down and force a 35-yard field goal attempt that sailed wide right, keeping the 7-0 Cobra lead in tact.
Five minutes later, that lead would be doubled on the 11th play of S-K's second drive. Unlike the first drive, the Cobras finished the drive through the air as Cade Molyneux's only completed pass of the first half found the waiting arms of Evan Dawson for a 29-yard touchdown catch, giving S-K a 14-0 lead.
"We've kind of had that in our pocket all year long," Jensen said of the play. "We work on it all the time in practice. It doesn't turn out as pretty as it did tonight, but we had a pretty good idea that we could slip (Dawson) through. The pass was right on the money. It's a play we've held on to and haven't really pulled it out, but we knew we would. Tonight was the night."
Beckman Catholic continued to move the ball down the field, but continued to be kept out of the end zone by the S-K defense. Wyatt Sieren and Brady Duwa both collected interceptions inside the Cobra 20 while Carson Sprouse came up with a fumble recovery midway through the third quarter as the S-K 7, setting up a 17-play drive by the Cobras to open a 20-0 lead with Sieren's three-yard run early in the fourth quarter closing another time-consuming drive.
"Those are the drives we like to put together," Sieren said. "You like to break off a big run, but when you look up at the clock after one of those drives and see how much time you've run off and see how worn down the defense is on the other side, it feels pretty good."
Sieren would break off a game-clinching 49-yard touchdown run on S-K's next offensive play after Beckman Catholic finally scored on the first of two Nick Offerman touchdown passes to Trent Koelker in the fourth quarter. In between the scoring passes, Offerman went just 1-9 late in the game including four straight incomplete passes with Beckman Catholic back on their own 10, setting up the fourth and final score by Sieren with 2:15 left.
"There are no I's on this team. It's all we's," Jensen said. "The guys are unselfish. They play hard together and have put themselves in a special situation. We just have to keep doing what and capitalize on it. We can go as far as we want to go."