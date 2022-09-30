ELDON — Like a diesel engine in the dead of winter, it took a little while for the Sigourney-Keota football team to get going this season.
If last week wasn't convincing enough, the Cobras continued to prove on Friday that the engine is fully revved up and ready to go the distance this season. S-K followed up a 15-13 district-defining win over third-ranked Pella Christian last Friday by hitting the road and running on all cylinders Friday at Cardinal. S-K methodically drove down the first three times on long touchdown drives in the first half while taking advantage of three interceptions that helped put three more scores on the board during a 56-3 win over the winless Comets, giving the Cobras four straight wins while keeping S-K's record in Class 1A, District 6 perfect at 3-0.
"We know what's at stake. We've got a strangle hold on the district championship, but we have to keep taking care of business," S-K head football coach Jared Jensen said. "We talked all week. It's not about who we're playing. It's about us. If we take care of business like we know we can, it doesn't matter what team you put out there."
S-K dominated on both sides of the ball, allowing just four yards to Cardinal in the first half stopping the Comets from gaining a positive yard on either of the first two drives. The Cobras converted a pair of third downs offensively to open the game as part of a 10-play, 63-yard drive that culminated with a two-yard touchdown run by Cole Kindred, giving S-K a 7-0 first quarter lead.
"One guy is not going to bring one of their guys down," Cardinal head football coach Rich Mason said. "You coach your guys to be there, but it takes more to actually see the result. S-K ran really hard. It's a little bit of a different speed than we see during practice or against some of the other teams we play."
That speed continued when the Comets had the ball as Cardinal faced a 3rd-and-11 for the second straight series. This time, Tatem Telfer's pass down the middle of the field was deflected and picked off by Cole Clarahan, who scored his first of three touchdowns for the Cobras just three plays later giving S-K a 14-0 lead.
"When the front seven in the box can put the opposing offense in those long-yardage situations, it makes it a lot easier on us in the secondary," Clarahan said. "It gives us the chance to go after the quarterback and make some big plays.
"Our line did an excellent job up front," S-K junior Jake Moore added. "When your line handles stuff up front, they just have to air it off."
Clarahan would score his second touchdown to close out a six-play, 58-yard drive for the Cobras late in the first quarter. Sawyer Stout set up the score with a 34-yard pass to Aiden Anderson as S-K took a 21-0 lead into the second quarter.
One play and 11 seconds into the second quarter, that lead grew to 28 points. Moore picked off a pass and dashed 52 yards back down the field into the end zone, setting the tone for a quarter that would see a pair of interceptions set up a pair of touchdowns for the Cobras ultimately opening a 42-0 halftime advantage.
"We knew they'd want to pass the ball on third-and-long. We had a defense installed for just those type of situations," Clarahan said. "We all made big plays. Cole Kindred had the tip on my interception. It just gave us the chance to make plays.
"We did our job well," Moore added. "I was just trying to make a play for us on my interception. I just happened to be fortunate enough to take it home."
S-K will take a 4-2 record back home to 'The Snake Pit',' making an 0-2 start to the season seem like a very distant memory. The Cobras host Central Decatur, who like S-K improved to 3-0 in district play on Friday winning 48-0 at Van Buren County (3-3, 1-2) setting up a showdown in Sigourney with the winner clinching the Class 1A, District 6 title and the potential of home field advantage throughout the postseason.
"Central Decatur is a tough group. They didn't care last year down at their place if we had 'Cobras' across the front of our jerseys. They were there to knock us off," Jensen said. "It's going to be the same thing this year. They're well-coached. They're going to come ready to play. We just have to be concerned with playing our best, doing our jobs and doing what we do as well as anyone."
Cardinal (0-6, 0-3) heads to 10th-ranked Pella Christian next Friday. Craig Miller's 41-yard run and a 23-yard gain by Carson Kenney in the fourth quarter set up a 32-yard field goal by Everett Elliason, giving the Comets some momentum going into another tough district battle.
"Pella Christian certainly doesn't play the same way that Sigourney-Keota plays," Mayson said. "There is going to be a little bit more spread. They're going to run the ball at you, but they're going to do it from some different sets. You're going to get some more guys on islands next weeks. Guys are going to have makes those solo tackles and one-on-one plays on both sides of the ball.
"We're in that part of the schedule that we knew we'd be playing some good football teams. We just have to step up to meet that challenge."
