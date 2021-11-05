DIKE – It wasn't the first play of the game that set the tone for Friday's state football playoff showdown for Sigourney-Keota and Dike-New Hartford.
Instead, it was the second play that jump-started the fifth-ranked Wolverines.
Jacob Stockdale found Devon Kollasch on an 82-yard touchdown pass after the Cobra defense forced a two-yard loss on an opening run by the Wolverines. The quick strike set the tone for a strong start in the Class 1A state quarterfinal battle of unbeatens.
Gus Varney would add a five-yard touchdown run on fourth down before the first quarter was over. Micah Walston scored twice in the second half, once on the ground and once through the air, as Dike-New Hartford advanced to the state semifinals with a 38-14 win over the third-ranked Cobras, spoiling S-K's hope of a return trip the UNI-Dome after reaching the state semifinals last season.
Dike-New Hartford will take an 11-0 record 16 miles west to Cedar Falls next Friday afternoon to face West Sioux at 1 p.m. Sigourney-Keota ends another successful season with a final record of 10-1, losing for just the third time in the past 32 games spanning the last three seasons.
"They've got a shot at winning the state championship," S-K head football coach Jared Jensen said of Dike-New Hartford. "Van Meter is obviously the favorite right now, but these guys are fundamentally sound. They just play hard. They know what they're doing. They don't let you get what you want.
"They're the best team we've played all year."
Dike-New Hartford was able to close up space on the field that other teams have struggled to do facing S-K's ground game. The spinback-sparked single wing, which had racked up the ninth-most rushing yards on the season of any team in the state at 3,180, was held to just four yards gained on 12 carries in the first half and 57 total rushing yards in the entire first half.
Still, the Cobras gave themselves a chance heading into the second half after a fumble recovery and a three-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the second quarter by Cade Molyneux pulled S-K within 17-7 at the half. S-K opened the second half driving into Dike-New Hartford territory with hopes of cutting the Wolverine lead down the three.
"I told the guys at halftime it's going to be 17-14," Jensen said. "We just had to go find a way to get a score in that first drive of the second half."
Brewer Eiklenborg ended those hopes, sacking Colten Clarahan on fourth down back at the S-K 46. Five plays later, Walston finally broke free for a 35-yard touchdown run after gaining 35 total yards on his first 15 carries, giving the Wolverines a 24-7 lead.
Clarahan, having throw 43 passes in the first 10 games of the season for S-K, threw a season-high 10 passes on Friday night completing five for 75 yards including a 36-yard pass to Aidan Anderson that set up Molyneux's touchdown run in the second quarter. Anderson fell short of a first down catch in the third quarter, stalling another S-K drive in Wolverine territory, as Dike-New Hartford put the win away with a 20-yard touchdown pass on fourth down in the fourth quarter from Stockdale to Walston before Parker Adams sealed the win with a 36-yard interception return for a score, giving the Wolverines a 31-point cushion.
Molyneux fell just five yards short of rushing for 2,000 yards this season, finishing the night with 133 yards on 27 carries including a final one-yard plunge into the end zone with 7.5 seconds left. Molyneux unofficially finishes his final season of S-K football as the team's top rusher, gaining 1,995 yards on 297 carries.
"I'm just proud of our guys. We knew we had something special with them, but we weren't exactly sure what it was," Jensen said of his senior class. "They're not going to remember one loss. They're going to remember everything special they've done over the course of the season.
"Win or lose, we're going to play with class. I think we did that tonight."