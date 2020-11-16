CEDAR FALLS — What kind of quarterback is the University of Iowa getting in Cooper DeJean?
If you ask Sigourney-Keota head football coach Jared Jensen, comparisons can be made between the OABCIG senior and two former NFL signal callers.
"He's a kid that I'd compare to watching Michael Vick or Seneca Wallace," Jensen said. "He feels the pressure and avoids the pressure. He just makes it happen."
DeJean continued to make it happen on Saturday in the Class 1A state football semifinals, completing 21 of 34 pass attempts for 411 yards and five touchdowns. The Falcons scored on seven of their nine possessions with six drives finding the end zone in a 43-21 win over S-K at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The Cobras bid to counter the explosive DeJean-led OABCIG offense came through finding success with the traditional single wing offense that has led to S-K football program to becoming one of the best in the state. While S-K was able to hold the ball for 15 more minutes than the Falcons, the Cobras scored on just three of their nine possessions with a pair of interceptions and pair of fourth-down stops preventing S-K (10-1) from keeping pace on the scoreboard.
"I felt like we were the most physical team out there. Our guys we're coming off the field saying that they (OABCIG) didn't like getting hit," Jensen said. "When they're on offense, we're running so much. We didn't get too tired. Our guys were conditioned enough, but we got a little bit tired and when you get a little bit tired mentally, you don't always do the right thing mentally. OABCIG exposed that a little bit in the second half."
In the first half, two fumbled snap ultimately proved to make a huge difference in helping OABCIG open a 26-14 halftime lead. S-K took the opening kickoff and racked up 23 yards on four straight Sam Sieren carries before a 15-yard gain by Brady Duwa put the Cobras on the Falcon 46.
The very next snap, however, got away from S-K quarterback Cade Molyneux leading to a five-yard loss. Sieren and Duwa gained just four of those yards back on the next two snaps, leading to a punt on what could have been an opening scoring drive for the Cobras.
"We hadn't typically had that this year. We've done a pretty good job all year of getting snaps where they needed to be," Jensen said.
DeJean then led OABCIG right down the field, mixing in five completions on six pass attempts to four different receivers with five runs including an amazing third-and-goal scramble in which DeJean dropped back almost 20 yards before making a dash through the Cobra defense to the 1-yard-line. DeJean powered home on the following fourth-down play over the goal line, giving the Falcons (11-0) a 7-0 lead.
"He's not going to Iowa for no reason," S-K senior Brady Duwa said of DeJean. "He's got great ball skills both offensively and defensively. He's got great communication skills. He seems like a great team leader. Those are the type of guys that young guys on that team should look up to. He's an amazing athlete."
Without a fumbled snap, S-K drove for a game-tying touchdown moving the ball 73 yards over 12 plays capped by a nine-yard touchdown run from Sieren one play after the Cobra senior converted a fourth-and-1. The Falcons used an explosive play on special teams to set up the first of DeJean's five touchdown passes as Easton Harms hauled in a 36-yard scoring pass two plays after a 48-yard kickoff return by Caden Warham, giving OABCIG a 13-7 lead.
The Cobras kicked off what they hoped would be a go-ahead touchdown drive again gaining a first down on a 10-yard run by Sieren. The very next snap, however, again got away from Molyneux leading to a 10-yard loss that forced S-K to throw the ball for the first time, resulting in an interception by Harms which was followed by a 59-yard pass from DeJean to Kolton Knop, setting up an 11-yard touchdown pass to Harms to put OABCIG up 19-7.
"I think you attribute some of that to the footballs. They're not broken in, they're fairly new and not something we're used to playing with," Jensen said. "The guys were mentioning the balls felt a little slick. Between the sweat on the fingers and the slickness of the ball, that might have contributed to the fumbled snaps."
Without fumbled snaps on the fourth drive, S-K again found the end zone as 10-play, 76-yard march ended with a five-yard touchdown run by Cade Molyneux cutting OABCIG's lead to 19-14 with 1:57 left in the first half. The Falcons, however, finished their fourth drive of the half with a fourth touchdown as DeJean completed a 4th-and-28 pass to Griffin Diersen, who marched in from 38 yards out to put OABCIG up 26-14.
"Most teams we've seen, we know there are two or three guys we know we have to contain for speed," Duwa said. "These guys had about four, five, six kids that were able to run really solid routes. They burned some of our defensive backs. Speed kills. It always does."
Wyatt Sieren was able to pick off DeJean midway through the third quarter, keeping S-K alive trailing 29-14. DeJean, however, picked off Molyneux five plays later as the Cobras leading to a nine-play drive that ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass from DeJean to Knop, putting OABCIG up 36-14.
S-K put together on last drive to try and stay in the game, marching 71 yards in 11 plays to the OABCIG 4-yard-line before Molyneux was stopped on fourth down. DeJean then found Harms on the very next play for a 92-yard touchdown pass that put the game away.
Sieren finished off his incredible postseason rushing for 231 yards on 31 carries for S-K in what proved to be his final game. The senior back collected a Class 1A-best 25 rushing touchdowns including 13 coming in four postseason games.
"I looked forward to this season," Sieren said. "I feel like the pieces are still in place for this program. I feel like these guys can make a run back to here next year. The line is still in tact. They've got a lot of good kids. This team is going to be very good again next year."