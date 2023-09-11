Prep football: Cobras outlast Mid-Prairie

SIGOURNEY — Reid Molyneux implored the defensive players on the sidelines for the Sigourney-Keota football team to help out their senior teammate.
"Kale Clarahan is winning this game for us," Molyneux said.
Clarahan, however, was quick to thank all of his Cobra teammates up front for what proved to be a career night at 'The Snake Pit' on Friday with S-K and Mid-Prairie trading big plays and touchdowns all the way down to a final minutes of another dramatic encounter between the teams. Entering the night with less than 200 yards in the first two games of the season, Clarahan stepped up when junior teammate Issac Bruns led the game with an injury rushing for 238 yards on 22 carries and five touchdowns for the Cobras in a thrilling 41-35 victory over the Golden Hawks.
"That line is what separates us and helps me out a lot," Clarahan said. "On the outside runs, they sealed that off. I could have walked in for a couple of those touchdowns. Our line can seal it off and I just have to make one cut and go."
Clarahan now leads S-K with 359 yards rushing on 32 carries, averaging 11.2 yards per run. It's possible the current Cobra senior could become the program's most recent running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
If that happens, Clarahan would join older brother Cole Clarahan who accomplished that feat just last season gaining 1,198 yards on 203 carries while scoring 21 touchdowns. Sawyer Stout, who rushed for 393 yards on 88 carries last season, believes that his current teammate can follow in his brother's footsteps.
"His brother did this every week last year," Stout said of Clarahan. "We were at camp this summer and Kale said he was going to step into tailback. I told that he gets it. He's been doing great at practice. This kid is special."
Of course, Kale Clarahan now has some bragging rights over his older brother.
"I don't think Cole's ever scored five touchdowns in a game before," Kale Clarahan said.
All five touchdowns were needed as S-K and Mid-Prairie battled back and forth. The Cobras stopped the Golden Hawks on fourth down to open the game after Mid-Prairie reached the S-K 43 before driving 57 yards on seven straight runs capped by Stout's 11-yard touchdown run with 4:04 left in the opening quarter, giving S-K a 6-0 lead.
Mid-Prairie, trying to avoid an 0-3 start to their season, fought back by going to the air. Brady Weber found Kaden Kos on touchdown passes from eight and 33 yards out to close out consecutive drives giving Mid-Prairie a 14-6 lead with less than two minutes left in the first half.
"We knew Mid-Prairie was going to be a solid football team. They came in here to win. There was no way in their mind they were going to leave 0-3," S-K head football coach Jared Jensen said. "They laid it out on the field and gave it everything they had."
S-K was looking for some sort of answer entering the final minute of the first half after picking up a first down near midfield trying to get a little bit of momentum back heading into the second half. Clarahan would give the Cobras plenty of momentum on just his fourth carry of the game dashing down the sidelines 51 yards for his first touchdown of the night before running in the two-point conversion tying the game at 14-14 with 51 seconds left in second quarter.
"That was a nice one to get. It really started off the confidence for all of us," Clarahan said. "It wasn't the start we were wanting, to get that I felt like built some confidence going into halftime and made us feel like we could put more points on the board."
More points were certainly coming as the Mid-Prairie and Sigourney-Keota scored five combined touchdowns in the third quarter alone. The Cobras (2-1) set the tone as a 35-yard run on the opening play of the second half by Stout set up Clarahan for a 32-yard touchdown dash on the second play, giving S-K a 21-14 lead less than a minute into the third quarter.
"We've struggled offensively at times this year," Stout said. "We've been playing some really great teams with really great defenses. Just to come out and move the ball was so much fun. It was is a fun way to play football."
The fun as Mid-Prairie answered Clarahan's second touchdown run with a third passing touchdown seven plays later. Weber found Dylan Henry on a 21-yard pass to the end zone, tying the score back up at 21-21 less than three minutes into the second half.
Back came S-K six plays later. Clarahan made another dash down the sidelines on a 3rd-and-18 carry, rushing in for a 48-yard touchdown giving the Cobras a 27-21 lead.
"I've had a few carries this season," Clarahan said. "When Isaac went out for the game, I had to step in and do my job. It definitely builds confidence, but I had a good feeling with that line blocking for me. It definitely helps."
After finally stopping Mid-Prairie, S-K built a two-score lead as Clarahan finished off a nine-play, 46-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Hudson Ehrenfelt, however, had an immediate response for Mid-Prairie returning the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown cutting S-K's lead to 33-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
"We had some breakdowns and had some mistakes that kept Mid-Prairie in it," Jensen said. "Our special teams need to step up. That was not a good performance."
S-K moved the ball back near midfield to close out the third quarter before facing a pivotal third down. Once again, the Cobras put the ball in the hands of Kale Clarahan who dashed 58 yards to the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter as S-K built a 41-28 lead after a two-point conversion run by Cole Kindred.
"We knew that Mid-Prairie would be sitting on the pass on certain plays and did a good job getting the lanes blocked open for Kale," Jensen said. "He's a special player. We haven't seen him offensively a whole lot just because he's been behind some guys. Cole (Clarahan) was our starting tailback last year and (Cole) Kindred is still here at wing. We knew we had guys on offense, but Kale stepped up in a big way.
"We also took a huge step forward across the line. We got the blocks and the backs knew where they were going. We haven't lit up the scoreboard like that all season."
Mid-Prairie again turned a special teams play into a touchdown as a blocked punt midway through the fourth quarter set up an eight-yard touchdown pass from Weber to Cobi Hersberger, cutting S-K's lead to six. After forcing the Golden Hawks to burn their three timeouts, Clarahan made perhaps his biggest play with three minutes left jumping on an errant snap to keep Mid-Prairie from getting the ball with plenty of time to drive 40 yards for a potential game-winning touchdown.
"Kale saw it go over my left shoulder and just went running after it," Stout said. "One play wasn't going to define a whole game with over 100 plays run it."
The fumbled snap did allow Mid-Prairie to eventually get the ball back with just over a minute left needing to drive 61 yards for a touchdown. Weber converted a fourth-down run and connected with Hersberger on a fourth-down pass, giving the Golden Hawks the ball on S-K's 33 with just 11 seconds left before two long passes drifted over the heads of two Mid-Prairie receivers clinching the home win for the Cobras.
"I feel like we're right where we need to be," Stout said after gaining 102 yards on 14 carries for S-K on Friday. "That first loss to PCM doesn't say anything about our team. We know who we are. We're going to play our style of football and our coaches will keep us in check."
S-K opens Class 1A, District 6 play at Cardinal this Friday night.
