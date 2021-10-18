SIGOURNEY – There's still business left to do for the Sigourney-Keota High School football team.
The Cobras are hoping to take care of that unfinished business next month at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. For the second straight year, S-K is playoff bound and may not have to leave Cobra Field until the time comes to travel north for the state football semifinals.
S-K improved to 8-0, closing out another perfect regular season on Friday night with a 49-0 win over Van Buren County. For the second straight year, the Cobras will enter postseason play in Class 1A as a district champion, clinching at least two straight home playoff games with the potential to host a state quarterfinal contest based on which team that S-K is matched up against.
Of course, to get that far, S-K has to win. That starts next Friday night as the fourth-ranked Cobras will face a familiar foe in the Durant Wildcats in a rematch of a season-opening 23-20 S-K win secured on a late fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Sigourney-Keota is one of four area high school football teams that will be competing on Friday on the opening night of postseason play. Cardinal (5-3) held on to third place in Class 1A, District 6 despite a 29-28 loss on Friday to Pleasantville, a win that lifted the Trojans past Central Decatur into the district's fourth and final playoff spot.
The Comets, having already clinched a second straight winning season, will look to avoid dropping a fourth straight contest this Friday at West Branch (6-2) facing the Bears for the first time since a 47-0 loss ended Cardinal's 1-8 season in 2013. Kick-off at Butch Pedersen Field, otherwise known as the 'Little Rose Bowl,' is set for 7 p.m.
Davis County (4-4) and Centerville (4-4) will also compete in the state football playoffs on Friday in Class 2A. The Mustangs will head to Iowa Falls-Alden (5-3) while the Big Reds heads to State Center for the second straight year to face fourth-ranked West Marshall (7-1) after losing 60-0 to the Trojans in the second round of the 2A playoffs last November.