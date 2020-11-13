SIGOURNEY — Several have tried to find an answer on how to neutralize Cooper DeJuan. Few have had success.
Sigourney-Keota, however, might just have the perfect defense to prevent DeJuan from lighting up the scoreboard at the UNI Dome on Saturday during the Class 1A state football semifinals. It's not a blitz-heavy scheme, a nickel or dime package, however.
In fact, the best defense for S-K isn't their defense at all. It's their offensive scheme that has worked so well this season as the Cobras will look to keep the football in their hands and keep it out of DeJuan's.
"If we can put together seven or eight-minute drives, it's going to be crucial for us," S-K head football coach Jared Jensen said. "When they (OABCIG) gets the ball, they like to score quickly. Hopefully, with putting some drives together, we keep our offense on the field as long as we can."
The numbers tell the story. Dejean, who may soon be leading the Iowa Hawkeyes on drives up and down the field, has racked up more yards than any player on the 11-player side of high school football this season. Only Montezuma junior Eddie Burgess has passed for more yards and gained more all-purpose yards than Dejuan.
What makes Dejuan so tough to defend is not just his ability to find receivers down the field, but what happens when defense try to take away his targets. Besides throwing for 2,718 yards and 27 touchdowns, Dejuan has also gained 1,340 rushing yards and 24 more scores on the ground taking advantage when of whatever open field is available.
"His versitlity is his biggest weapon. What they like to do is push everyone down field, so when he scrammbles the receivers break off the routes and scrammble down field. That makes it tough to defend the entire field," Jensen said. "With his ability to run and see the field, it gives him another dimension. When he sees you take off with his receivers, he knows your fastest guys are downfield. Now he knows he's got defensive lineman and linebackers chasing him and he's faster than all of them."
Like Burgess, Dejuan would appear going into the state semifinals to be comfortable dealing with a track meet. The Montezuma quarterback threw for nearly 700 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for four more scores in a record-setting 8-Man state semifinal shootout with Remsen-St. Mary's.
For S-K (10-0), controlling tempo especially on offense will be a key to slowing down the torrid pace of the defending 2A state champions.
"We know what we're up against, but it's one of those things that we just have to be us," Jensen said. "If we get away with what we want to do and how we want to do it, we're probably going to lose the game. We'd prefer not to have to get into a high-scoring contest."
Of course, the same could have been said for the opponent of S-K's South Iowa Cedar League counterpart Thursday in the 8-Man semifinals. Burgess threw for a lot of yards and helped put up a lot of points with his arm, at one point leading Montezuma to a 60-36 lead in the second half.
Remsen-St. Mary's, however, stuck with their physical offensive counterpunch similiar to what S-K will have to do to be successful against 10-0 OABCIG. Ultimately, that rushing attack led to a record-setting day as Remsen racked up 559 rushing yards in a 108-94 win over the pass-happy Braves.
"We're just looking to gain three-and-a-half yards a play," Jensen said of S-K's philosphy going into Saturday's state semifinal. "If you can consistently do that, you'll move the chains and burn the clock. If you move the chains far enough, you're going to find yourself in the end zone."
While Dejuan might have the edge in the passing department, S-K has multiple offensive weapons of their own that can attack on the ground.
- Sam Sieren has vaulted to the top of Class 1A with 24 rushing touchdowns, matching his seven-game regular season total with 12 rushing scores in three postseason games.
- Brady Duwa added another 125 rushing yards on nine carries including two more touchdowns in last Friday's 35-32 win over a Columbus Catholic squad that got 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns from Alex Feldman, but could not stop the Cobras when it mattered most allowing a game-clinching 11-play, 63-yard drive that ate up most of the fourth quarter.
"You've got three different guys (Sieren, Duwa, Cade Molyneux) that all carry the ball with three different plays that all look the same," Jensen said. "Defensively, we've got to make them figure out how to stop us. If they take away the off-tackle power off, that's fine, we'll run a backside counter with Brady. You want to try and light the sides up? We'll run our spin dive with Cade.
"I get it. We're not the big-name guy that Dejuan is, and he deserves all the accolades that he gets, but we've got three guys that we feel are pretty phenominal as well."
It could be a fasinating battle of the run against the pass in Saturday's second 1A state semifinal. The winner returns to the UNI-Dome next Friday morning to face either Van Meter or South Central Calhoun bright and early at 10 a.m.
"You can't be in shock and awe when you're playing," Jensen said. "Being in the dome, being on the turf field, looking up and seeing all those seats might leave some kids in awe. We've got a veteran group. We'll play anywhere. We'll play at Kinnick Stadium, our field or your field.
"Once you get on the field, it's all about the football. It's not about anything else."