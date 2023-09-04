Prep football: Cobras shut out sixth-ranked Mepo

SIGOURNEY – Still smarting from an opening loss at PCM last Friday, the Sigourney-Keota Cobras welcomed the sixth-ranked (Class 2A) Mediapolis Bulldogs to the “Cobra Pit” Friday night.
Feeling that they had something to prove, the Cobra defense went to work and pitched a masterful 21-0 shutout that left the Bulldogs with many bruises to remember their journey by.
“We may have had a little chip on our shoulder," S-K coach Jared Jensen said. “This group does not take to losing well and they came to the field ready to play."
The Bulldogs, with Division I punting and kicking prospect Drew Miller at quarterback, were eager to prove their ranking and to even the score after dropping a 20-14 overtime battle to the Cobras in a playoff game last season. S-K went nowhere after taking the opening kickoff and a short Cobra punt gave the Bulldogs the ball on the S-K 40-yard line.
After a first down set the ball on the 29-yard line, the Bulldogs (1-1) were faced with a 4th-and-1situation at the 20. The Cobra front line snuffed the play for no gain and the ball went back to Sigourney-Keota.
On 3rd-and-7 from the Cobra 23, a lightning bolt struck out of the clear blue sky. Sawyer Stout connected with Cole Kindred in the flat and Kindred flew down the far sideline only to be knocked out of bounds at the Mediapolis 1-yard line.
After holding penalty put the ball back to the 11 and the first play lost a yard, Kindred swept left for a 12-yard-touchdown. Caden Clarahan drilled the point-after kick for a 7-0 Sigourney-Keota lead with 3:13 left in the first period.
For the remaining part of the first period and all of the second period, both defenses were playing at a high level and neither team threatened the other’s goal. The Savage-Cobras took a 7-0 lead into intermission and both teams were looking for ways to unleash their offense.
The Cobras found the answer first after a Bulldog punt put their backs against their own end zone at their 8-yard line. Issac Bruns took a pitchout as he skirted right end, picking up a couple of nice blocks on the corner that opened a path to the outside.
It was clean green down the sideline with Bulldogs in pursuit. Bruns won the race and completed a 92-yard jaunt to pay dirt. Caden Clarahan was down the middle again on the PAT kick and the Sigourney-Keota crowd was relishing a 14-0.
Still, the S-K defense would not budge. Entering the fourth quarter, the Cobras put together their first extended play drive of the game. The drive covered 67 yards in 11 plays and ate up six minutes of precious time with a 47-yard scamper Kale Clarahan proving to be the key play of the drive.
At the conclusion of the drive, the Cobras found themselves in a 4th-and-goal situation at the Bulldog 3-yard-line. Instead of a field goal, the Cobras dipped into the play book of yesteryear.
Jake Moore took the snap and optioned down the line of scrimmage. Suddenly, he leaped into the air and dumped a perfect jump pass into the arms of Brody Greiner in the end zone for a touchdown. Caden Clarahan put the finishing touches on a 21-0 shutout with the PAT kick at the 5:30 mark of the final stanza.
The gritty S-K defense held Mediapolis to 119 yards on the ground and allowed 75 yards in 7-16 pass attempts. The Cobras attempted only two passes and completed both of them for 78 yards. The run-orientated S-K team ground out 208 yards to hold the advantage in the contest.
Bruns was the leader of the S-K ground attack with 131 yards in 20 attempts and a touchdown. Kale Clarahan was next with 60 yards in five carries.
Only two passes were attempted and both were complete. Stout’s pass to Kindred was the big one for 75 yards, but Moore’s three-yard pass to Greiner put points on the board.
Moore led the defense as well with four solo tackles and seven assists. Evan Vittetoe and Aiden McGuire each had a pair of solos and six assists, while Ashton Schwab added two solos and four assists. Bruns picked off a pass for the lone Savage Cobra turnover of the night.
“What a game," S-K coach Jared Jensen elated after the contest. “Our defense was super. They all did their jobs and played well together. The O-Line controlled the line of scrimmage, the linebackers filled the gaps and the D-Backs made it very tough for the Bulldogs to complete a pass.
"Injuries have hit us and we had to use a new center and a new guard. I was really proud of how they adjusted."
The Cobras (1-1) will be looking to strike again Friday when they host the Hawks of Mid-Prairie.
PREP FOOTBALL
Sigourney-Keota 21, No. 6 (2A) Mediapolis 0
Mediapolis 0 0 0 0 - 0
Sigourney-Keota 7 0 7 7 - 21
Scoring Summary:
S-K 1st Q 3:13 – Cole Kindred 12-yard run. PAT kick by Caden Clarahan
S-K 3rd Q 7:20 – Issac Bruns 92-yard run. PAT kick by C. Clarahan
S-K 4th Q 5:30 – Bruns three-yard pass from Sawyer Stout. PAT kick by C. Clarahan
Sigourney-Keota rushing: Kale Clarahan 5-for-60 yards, Cole Kindred 6-for-26 yards TD, Issac Bruns 20-for-131 yards TD.
Sigourney-Keota passing: Sawyer Stout 1-for-1 for 75 yards, Jake Moore 1-for-1 for three yards TD.
Sigourney-Keota receiving: Kindred 1-for-1 75 yards, Burns 1-for-1 for three yards TD.
Sigourney-Keota Tackles (Solo-Assist): Jake Moore 4-7, Evan Vittetoe 2-6, Aiden McGuire 2-6, Ashton Schwab 2-4, Brady Clark 1-5, Hunter Sieren 3-2.
Sigourney-Keota interceptions: Issac Bruns.
