Prep football: Cobras stop Mepo in 1A playoffs

SIGOURNEY — It was a clinic featuring football defense when the Bulldogs of Mediapolis visited the Sigourney-Keota Cobras Friday night for the second round of the Class 1A state football playoffs.
Both teams made some big plays offensively in the first half and battled to a 14-14 draw. In the second half, neither team could get into the red zone as the defenses reigned.
A wise old football coach once said, “The offense sells the tickets, but the defense wins the championships.”
That was so true in this contest with nobody scoring in the second half, sending a classic postseason confrontation into overtime. In the end, defense would tell the story in securing a 20-14 win for the Cobras over the Bulldogs in a game that came down to final play decided at the goal line.
S-K won the overtime coin toss and elected to take the football for a series of downs from the 10-yard line. Three running plays by Cole Clarahan produced a three-yard touchdown, but the point-after kick was wide of the sticks giving Mediapolis a chance to win the game with a touchdown and converted extra point.
The Bulldogs had their ball for a crack at the end zone from the 10-yard line. With an outstanding kicker in their camp, a touchdown would almost guarantee a victory.
The Cobra defense dug in and three running plays left the Bulldogs two yards short of the end zone. Mediapolis sent its ace running back, Anthony Isley, into the teeth of the S-K defense on the decisive fourth-down play as the Cobra defense met the challenge with the game and season on the line flattening Isley a yard short of the goal, setting off bedlam in the Snake Pit as Cobra players and fans were left in a state of delirium while the Bulldog players were strewn over the turf in a state of agony and disbelief.
“This defense has come so far,” S-K head football coach Jared Jensen said. “After we lost our first two games, we made some changes and this unit has just gotten better and better. They played lights out together and the key was that they did not give up the big play.”
The Bulldogs offered quite a challenge with a big physical line, a strong-armed quarterback in Ben Egan and the running of Isley who carried the ball 39 times for 172 yards. The Cobras answered that challenge with outstanding team defense anchored by linebacker Jack Clarahan's team-leading 15 tackles with 15 tackles and 11 total stops by Reid Molyneux.
The Cobras took the opening kickoff and, on the first play, gained 29 yards on a run by Cole Kindred. Mediapolis held S-K to just six yards on the next three plays, setting up a punt that set up the Bulldogs on their own 18-yard-line.
Mediapolis would put the first points on the board with a successful opening drive. The Bulldogs moved the ball 82 yards on 13 plays, culminating with a three-yard burst the to end zone by Isley to give Mediapolis a 7-0 lead with 5:20 left in the opening quarter after a booming extra point booted home by Drew Miller.
Sigourney-Keota found an answer with a big play at the end of the first quarter. Sawyer Stout found Clay Morse open along the far sideline for a completed pass.
After making the catch, Morse dodged a couple of Mediapolis defenders, sprinting 70 yards to the end zone with 19 seconds left in the opening period. The Cobras failed to convert the extra point, allowing the Bulldogs to hang on to a 7-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
Mediapolis would once again use a long, time-consuming drive to put another touchdown on the board. The Bulldogs held the ball for 16 plays, gaining 68 yards with Josh Glendening diving in from three yards out to open a 14-6 Mediapolis lead after another successful extra-point kicked home by Miller.
Late in the first half, the Cobras used big plays to drive 82 yards in nine plays for what proved to be a game-tying touchdown. Cole Clarahan, Stout and Isaac Bruns had big first-down carries before Stout connected with Aiden Anderson and Chase Sieren for huge first-down pass plays during the drive.
The catch by Sieren put the ball on the Mediapolis six-yard line. From that point, a pair of crunching carries by Cole Clarahan produced a last-minute touchdown. Clarahan also bulled his way through the Mediapolis defense to convert a two-point conversion, sending Mediaplis and S-K into the locker room at halftime even at 14-14.
“We took some shots late in the second quarter and we got some really big points,” Jensen said. “That momentum switch was huge for our defense. Without those points we might have been in big time trouble.”
Mediapolis held the statistical edge with 326 yards of total offense compared to 211 yards for the Cobras. Miller missed a 47-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter that would have giving the Bulldogs a 17-14 lead before Ben Egan thwarted any chance for S-K to drive for a winning score late in regulation, picking off Stout near midfield.
With the win the Cobras move to 8-2 and now the defense will have another test at third-ranked Van Meter on Friday night in the Class 1A state football quarterfinals. The winner will advance to play at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls in the state semifinals.
Mediapolis ends the season with a final record of 8-2.
PREP FOOTBALL
Class 1A State Playoffs, Second Round
Sigourney-Keota 20, Mediapolis 14 (OT)
Mediapolis 7 7 0 0 0 - 14
Sigourney-Keota 6 8 0 0 6 - 20
S-K Individual Stats
Rushing – (Att/Yards): Cole Kindred 4/37, Cole Clarahan 12/24, Swayer Stout 6/22, Issac Bruns 2/17
Passing - (Comp/Att/Int/Yards): Swayer Stout (3/8 0/11)
Receiving – (Catches/Yards): Clay Morse 1/70, Aiden Anderson 1/20, Chase Sieren 1/16
Tackles – Jack Clarahan 15.
Team Stats SK M
First Downs 8 18
Rushes/Yards 24/99 68/302
Passing Yards 112 24
Passes (Comp/Att/Int) 3/9/0 2/14/1
Fumbles/Lost 0/0 1/1
Punts/Ave 6/32 2/44.5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.