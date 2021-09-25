PELLA — One of the top games on the Iowa high school football schedule this week was on Eagle Lane with sixth-ranked (1A) Pella Christian battling fourth-ranked (1A) Sigourney-Keota in a clash of undefeated teams in Class 1A, District 6.
The game lived up to it as a perfect football weather night saw the Cobras hold off a late drive from the Eagles to beat Pella Christian, 20-13.
The game featured two teams with two very different mantras on offense. It was the clock-chewing ground and pound game of Sigourney-Keota versus the hurry-up, quick to the line offense of Pella Christian.
The Eagles got the ball to start the game and were driving past midfield when a Benny Schirz fumble would holt the drive and give the ball to the Cobras.
Both defenses would hold strong in the first quarter with Sigourney-Keota missing a 32-yard field goal try at the buzzer to keep the game scoreless heading to the second.
The Cobras would go on one of their many long, clock-chewing drives of the night early in the second quarter. The visitors cashed in on a 13-play, 64-yard drive over the course of the next six and a half minutes of game time. They would convert a fourth down along the way with running back Cade Molyneux eventually punching it in from seven yards out to put Sigourney-Keota in front, 7-0.
Pella Christian would quickly answer with their contrasted style getting big receptions from Eric Mulder and Trevor Veenstra to get into plus territory quickly. Pella Christian quarterback Isaac Kacmarynski would then rollout right and find Bennett Spronk for an outstretched catch in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven just before half.
Both teams would get a little greedy at the end of the half and would trade interceptions with under a minute left in the second to keep the score locked at 7-7 going into the break.
The Cobras got the ball to start the second half and would go to work on a 12-play, 52-yard drive over the course of 6:15 with Molyneux lowering his shoulder and bashing his way in for his second touchdown of the night from three yards out to make it 14-7 in favor of Sigourney-Keota.
The Eagles would need another answer and they would get it.
Pella Christian would work the ball down the field before facing a fourth and one at the Cobra’s 20-yard line. Kacmarynski would keep it and explode up the middle for a 20-yard touchdown.
The Cobras would get caught lining up offside on the extra point, forcing Pella Christian to accept the penalty and elect to trot the offense back out there with the ball within two yards of the end zone. Kacmarynski would keep it again, but would be stuffed at the goal line attempting to score the go-ahead two-point conversion allowing S-K to maintain a 14-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Sigourney-Keota would score again on their next drive with Molyneux getting his third touchdown on the night as he inched over the goal line on a fourth-and-goal run at the one-yard line as Pella Christian thought they had made the stop. The drama didn’t stop there as the extra point rang off the left upright, keeping S-K's lead at 20-13 with 7:56 to go.
Back-to-back coverage sacks from the Cobra defense and an incomplete pass would force Pella Christian to have to punt it back to Sigourney-Keota with six minutes left. The Cobras would work over five minutes off the clock before punting the ball back to Pella Christian with 56 seconds left.
Needing to go 74 yards to score either the tying or winning touchdown, Kacmarynski found it tough to move the ball down the field against the Sigourney-Keota secondary eventually reaching the S-K 43 with 20 seconds left after a completion to Drew Geetings and a scramble. Kacmarynski would throw an incomplete pass and would then suffer another coverage sack as time wound down on what proved to be the game's final play.
The win sets up a battle between the last two unbeaten teams in the district this Friday at the Snake Pit in Sigourney as the fourth-ranked Cobras (5-0, 2-0) hosts Cardinal (5-0, 2-0). The Comets are off the program's best start since 1971, when the Comets Comets won eight straight games including a win over top-ranked (2A) WACO to claim the Blackhawk Conference title.
No. 6 (1A) Pella Christian (4-1, 1-1) will head to Pleasantville (3-2, 1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
Sigourney-Keota 20, Pella Christian 13
SK 0 7 7 6
PC 0 7 6 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
Second Quarter
KS — Molyneux 7-yard rushing TD. PAT is good (0-7, 3:38)
PC — Kacmarynski pass to Spronk for 22-yard TD. PAT is good (7-7, 1:21)
Third Quarter
KS — Molyneux 3-yard rushing TD. PAT is good (7-14, 5:45)
PC — Kacmarynski 20-yard rushing TD. 2PC is no good (13-14, 2:17)
Fourth Quarter
KS — Molyneux 1-yard rushing TD. PAT is no good (13-20, 7:56)