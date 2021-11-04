SIGOURNEY – The simple fact is this. From here on out, each game for the Sigourney-Keota football team will be its biggest game yet this season.
Having said that, they don't get much bigger at this time of the year in Iowa High School football than a battle of two teams with identical 10-0 records. The third-ranked Cobras, seeking a return trip to the UNI-Dome for the state semifinals, will head north to fifth-ranked Dike-New Hartford Friday night for the Class 1A state football quarterfinals.
One team will head to Cedar Falls next week with an 11-0 record and the dream of a perfect state championship-winning season very much alive. One team will head off the field at Dike with a final record of 10-1, bringing a great season to a heartbreaking end.
The only question left to answer is which fate awaits which team? The answer will be discovered over what figures to be 48 tough minutes on the gridiron.
"It's another tough obstacle that we've got to fight through if we want to achieve that ultimate goal," S-K head football coach Jared Jensen said. "We've got to go play our butts off if we want to keep playing beyond this Friday night."
Dike-New Hartford was able to hold off seventh-ranked Pella Christian last Friday in a game that was much closer than the 35-14 final score would indicate. Fourth down proved to be the defining two words of the postseason battle between the Wolverines and Eagles with dropped passes for Pella Christian bringing promising drives to an end while Dike-New Hartford found a way to move the sticks several times, ultimately keeping decisive touchdown drives alive.
Down in Sigourney, fourth down proved to be key for a different reason last Friday for the Cobras against Columbus Catholic. After moving up front in the second quarter on 4th-and-2 at the Columbus 20, S-K was forced to back up and choose between going for a more difficult down-and-distance or take a chance on Colten Clarahan hitting a 43-yard field goal.
"There really wasn't much choice at that point," Jensen said. "We knew we had the wind and we have confidence in Colten. We've seen him hit those kicks in practice. He told us he could do it and we have faith that he could."
Clarahan not only made that key 43-yard field goal midway through the second quarter, but left plenty of room to spare once it crossed through the uprights. That distance may have helped Jensen with his decision at the end of the first half to give Clarahan a chance to boot home a 52-yard field goal after a pass interference penalty put S-K at the Columbus 35.
"At that point, you can either try to kick or chuck something up into the end zone," Jensen said. "Bottom line, you're either going to score or you won't. Having that weapon is huge. We've had guys that we've been comfortable with kicking short field goals, but with Colten, he's got the confidence to put points on the board for us even if a drive happens to stall out. It's something a lot of schools our size don't have."
Clarahan is making a bid for all-state consideration with his all-around play for the Cobras. Friday's win also featured a 22-yard touchdown pass to Cade Striegle, 110 rushing yards in the game including a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a team-best 6.5 tackles on defense for the S-K senior.
"We knew we had something special in Colten when he was a freshman," Jensen recalled. "He's a big baseball guy and his dad wasn't sure if he'd want to stick with the sport even though he got him to go out. He's just continued to progress. He loves football now and he's one of the best players on our team.
"I'm just trying to do my job and help the team out wherever I can," Clarahan added. "It's a pretty simple strategy. It's easier said than done, sometimes, but it's just fun contributing in every single part of the game."
If either S-K or Dike-New Hartford have it their way, possessions will be at a premium as both teams find their success ultimately by controlling the football and putting long drives together wearing down opposing defense. The Wolverines closed out a pair of long drives last Friday with quarterback sneaks by Jacob Stockdale to snap 7-7 and 14-14 ties in the first half before a long scoring drive in the third quarter in the first of two touchdown runs by Micah Walston, forcing Pella Christian to look for points quickly ultimately resulting in long fourth down pass attempts that would fall to the turf, keeping the Eagles off the scoreboard in the second half.
The Wolverines finished with 293 rushing yards on 53 carries against Pella Christian and have racked up 2,399 total rushing yards on 361 carries (a 6.6 yard-per-carry average) in 10 games. While S-K has the edge in that department, having gained 3,170 rushing yards on 470 carries (averaging 6.8 yards a carry), Dike-New Hartford counters with an effective passing attack that has seen Stockdale throw for 1,416 yards, completing 89 passes on 150 attempts for 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
"Our tradition is to ground and pound. That's what screams S-K football," Clarahan said. "I hope they're ready. Give us some film, give us a week to prepare and it'll be a good football game."