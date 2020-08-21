ELDON — Last year in Columbus, it was special teams that helped set the tone for a special opening night on the gridiron for the Cardinal Comets.
On Friday night, it was a special night from junior quarterback Maddux Jones that did the trick for Landon Miller’s squad in one of the first high school football games to be played in Iowa in 2020. Jones threw five touchdown passes and ran for a sixth, leading Cardinal to an impressive 63-26 season-opening Week 0 win over the Wildcats in a rematch of last year’s 38-0 win by the Comets in Columbus Junction.
The Comets scored on all five possessions in the first half and never punted once in the game. Jones used both his arm and his legs to keep the Comets moving forward, completing all 15 pass attempts for 318 yards and five touchdowns while carrying the ball 17 times for 173 yards and three more scores. Griffin Greiner’s 75-yard kickoff return on a reverse from Blaine Bryant in the second half was Cardinal’s only opening-night touchdown that Jones didn’t contribute to.
“I have to give a lot of credit to my offensive line to start it off. They blocked incredible tonight,” Jones said. “I knew we were going to make plays. I think, especially our line, proved everybody wrong.”
In between a pair of three-and-out defensive stops, Jones added to Cardinal’s lead converting a 3rd-and-19 into a 47-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Greiner, putting Cardinal up 14-0. The Comets then took advantage of a botched snap on a punt, stopping Tucker Bright on the Columbus Junction 24 before turning the short field into a short touchdown run for Jones four plays later, giving Cardinal a 22-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Tucker Bright brought the contingent from Columbus Junction alive, catching a 49-yard pass to kick off the first scoring drive of the year for the Wildcats. Bright finished the drive with a five-yard touchdown run, pulling Columbus Junction within 22-7.
That would be as close as the Wildcats (0-1) would get. Jones scrambled for 21 yards before finding Blaine Bryant over the middle for a 33-yard touchdown pass and closed an incredible first half by finding Greiner from 40 yards out with five seconds left in the second quarter on 4th-and-30, sending the Comets into the locker room with a 36-7 lead.
“Maddux put the ball just where it needed to be,” Greiner said. “I was confident I could get in position. Maddux made a great throw. All I had to do was make the play.”
“I love how athletic he is,” Jones said of Greiner. “It’s nice knowing you’ve got guys all over the field that can make plays for you.”
Jones added a second touchdown from a yard out early in the second half and found Ian Liles from 16 yards out to close out the third quarter, giving Cardinal a 57-13 lead. One final touchdown run from 33 yards out closed out an incredible night for Jones, who accounted for nearly 500 total yards of offense.
“Things didn’t always go the way we wanted. We weren’t as crisp as we would like, but what I’ve learned in my career is to enjoy the wins,” Cardinal head football coach Landon Miller said. “These kids compete. Even when bad things happen, the kids go out there and compete. Even with three starters out, the kids were ready to get out there and fight.”
Jeff Hoback threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Triston Miller and ran in a second score for Columbus Junction from six yards out. Kadon Amigon closed out the scoring with a six-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats on the 13th overall touchdown of the season opener.
Greiner finished 277 all-purpose yards for the Comets, including eight receptions for 164 yards and three kick returns for 110 yards. Will Schwab racked up 110 rushing yards for the Wildcats while Bright gained 108 yards on three receptions, 26 yards on nine carries and 95 yards on two kickoff returns with an 81-yard dash setting up Amigon’s final score.
Cardinal (1-0) heads to Corning next Friday to face Southwest Valley on Week 1 of the high school football season with most teams slated to kick off the 2020 campaign next week.
“It’s a much different feeling that we’ve got right now,” Greiner said. “We’re a lot more sound as a football team. I think we’ve got a chance to do some special things.”