ELDON – In five decades, the roles have been well established in the rivalry on the gridiron between Pekin and Cardinal.
Pekin has been the hammer. Cardinal has been the nail. The Panthers had gone nearly 50 years without dropping a football game to the Comets, rarely even being challenged by their neighbors to the south.
My, how things have changed.
Cardinal not only made it two straight wins in the series with Pekin, but did so impressively on Friday night. Griffin Greiner showcased his incredible all-state skills by scoring a rushing, a receiving and a special teams touchdown in the first half alone, adding a 65-yard kickoff return in the second half to cap a 300-yard night helping the Comets roll to an eye-popping 70-19 win over the Panthers, opening one of the most highly-anticipated football seasons that Cardinal has ever had impressively on Friday night.
"It validates the hard work these kids have put in," Cardinal head football coach Landon Miller said. "We preach a certain process and culture here on how to win, not just football games, but games in general. The kids have bought into it and now they know we're not lying to them. We've been able to prove over the last two years that the work you put in pays off."
Cardinal (1-0) was the bigger, faster, stronger football team right from the start. Ian Liles polished off a five-play, 63-yard season-opening drive with a 13-yard touchdown run, giving Cardinal an 8-0 lead after a two-point pass from Maddux Jones to Blaine Bryant just 68 seconds into the contest.
"Our seniors have put in a lot of work. Our returning linemen and skill players have put in a lot of work," Bryant said. "I can't thank all these guys on the line enough. They were freshmen last year that were kind of undersized and got pushed around. They put in so much work during the offseason to become what that was tonight. That was all up front. All the guys that got into the end zone got there because of our front line."
Klynt Weber, who made his head coaching debut on Friday night for Pekin, had to game plan for Cardinal last season as defensive coordinator at Sigourney-Keota for two games in the span of three weeks. Weber concurred with Bryant's assessment of the improvement in the Cardinal offensive line.
"It's a night-and-day difference," Weber said. "That's no disrespect to those linemen from last year, but they were bigger. They were stronger. They were in better position than us most of the night. Every football coach knows that games are won in the trenchs. They did a great job up front and they're run game is much improved compared to last year."
Which will make life very difficult for opponents of Cardinal considering the skill of the passing attack. Maddux Jones found Bryant for a 58-yard touchdown one play after Pekin completed a season-opening 46-yard touchdown drive with a fourth-down plunge into the end zone from two yards out by Colton Comstock to pull within 8-7.
Bryant's catch and run 19 seconds later put the Comets up 14-7. Greiner then kicked off his versatile night with the first of his three touchdowns in the second quarter, dashing into from 56 yards out to put Cardinal up 22-7 after the two-point run by Jones.
"I'm pretty sure this is our first win at home over Pekin," Greiner said. "It was Senior Night. It's our last season that we'll get to play Pekin and it's our last chance, possibly, to play them here. It just felt great.
"I thought I played pretty good. Maddux is great. He can get the ball to you anywhere on the field."
That proved to be true on Greiner's second touchdown. Jones lofted a pass down the middle of the field from the Cardinal 36 that appeared to be over everyone's head.
Greiner, however, leapt up to catch the ball and outraced the Panthers to the endzone. The 64-yard touchdown reception and two-point catch put Cardinal up 30-13.
"Maddux said he couldn't see me, so he just threw it up there," Greiner said. "I caught it, about fell down and somehow ended up scoring. It was crazy. Speed kills, I guess."
Greiner's speed carried him past the Panthers on a 50-yard punt return less than two minutes later, sending Cardinal into the half with a 38-13 lead. Liles added two more touchdown runs in the second half while Jones scored on a quarterback keeper in the third quarter as the Comets kept pouring it on, making it to 70 points against the Panthers on Greiner's kickoff return and two-point run by Bryant after a 54-yard touchdown run for Pekin by Deklan Hampton.
"At the end of the day, you have to enjoy these because we work too hard not to," Miller said. "The plan this season is to go 1-0 each week. They've got until Monday morning at 7 a.m. Then, we've got to move on."
Cardinal moves on to face Central Lee, who will be looking to bounce back after suffering a season-opening 46-6 loss to Van Buren County allowing six different Warrior players to score in the contest. Pekin (0-1) faces Alburnett next Friday night.