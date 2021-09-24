ELDON — On Friday night, something happened in Eldon, Iowa that’s never happened before: The Cardinal Comets are off to a 5-0 start.
With little doubt as the school celebrated its homecoming, the Cardinal Comets came out and scored, and scored some more against the Van Buren Warriors. Cardinal won 60-6.
The Comets opened the game with a quick drive down the field, capped with a shuttle pass from Maddux Jones to Griffin Greiner. After Van Buren fumbled on their first offensive snap of the game, Cardinal’s Landon Becker caught a pass from Jones for a touchdown, for a 14-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.
The Comets weren’t yet done. They’d score twice more before the opening quarter ended, with touchdown runs by Ian Liles and Greiner to lead 28-0.
Cardinal opened second-quarter scoring with a pick-six interception return by Greiner, who also ran in the two-point conversion to give Cardinal a 36-0 lead.
To open the second half, Cardinal's Liles ran it up the middle and a Bryant two-point conversion gave the Comets a 44-0 lead.
After an interception by Landon Becker, Greiner would take a handoff and score on a touchdown run. After a two-point conversion, Cardinal went ahead 52-0 in the closing minutes of the third quarter.
After a Cardinal fumble, Van Buren recovered to set up an eventual touchdown to break up the shutout. With 26 seconds left, Cardinal's Liles got in the end zone one more time to make the score 60-6.
Cardinal (5-0, 2-0) will hit the road to the No. 4 Sigourney-Keota Cobras next week.
Van Buren (2-3, 0-2) is scheduled to host Central Decatur next week.