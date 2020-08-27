OTTUMWA — For Brian Goodvin and Jim Krekel, it just means more to lead their respective high school football teams to wins each and every Friday night.
Goodvin and Krekel will bring over five combined decades of coaching experience into a first-time match-up as head coaches of their alma-mater. Goodvin, a 1987 graduate of Ottumwa High School, hopes to begin his second season at the helm of the Bulldog football team just like he began his first season as Ottumwa returns to Bracewell Stadium to face Burlington after winning 47-21 over the Grayhounds on the same field last year.
Krekel, meanwhile, is hoping to duplicate Goodvin's feat by winning his first game as head football coach of his alma mater. The 1982 Burlington High School graduate was formally named the new head coach of the Grayhounds back in June, replaced Zach Shay who went 8-39 in five seasons including losses to Ottumwa to open each of the past two seasons.
“It’s been a different journey for me through my coaching career,” Krekel told the Burlington Hawk Eye. “I was a head coach when I was younger and I’ve spent 19 seasons as an assistant coach for the Grayhounds. This really was surprising to me. I really expected to continue coaching with my friend, Zach Shay, for the next few years, but Zach found a good job at Bettendorf, so here I am. I am a Grayhound through and through. This is a great opportunity. I am going to work hard at it.”
Those statements mirror ones made by Goodvin just a year earlier. Like Krekel, Goodvin had been a head coach at other high schools with Krekel spending seven seasons as head coach in Wisconsin at New Auburn High School before coaching two seasons at Fort Madison. Goodvin, meanwhile, had previously been a head coach at Exira from 1992-95 and Eddyville-Blakesburg program from 1996-2000.
Both coaches, however, found their way back home. Krekel has spent 20 years as a Burlington coach with the previous 19 serving as an assistant while Goodvin had been an assistant for the previous 14 years at Ottumwa before being named head coach in January of 2019.
"This is kind of a back-to-the-future scenario for me," Goodvin said at the time. "Ottumwa football was once a very proud program, and the community helped create that culture. Times have changed and people have changed, but I believe the kids have not changed."
Both Ottumwa and Burlington continue their quest to re-establish winning traditions. Krekel's junior season for the Grayhounds in 1981 featured a Grayhound team that produced one of the finest defenses in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and ultimately including a tough 3-0 loss in the final minute to eventual state champion Bettendorf.
Goodvin, meanwhile, helped Ottumwa battle for multiple CIML Metro conference titles and consecutive playoff appearances at the start of the century. The Bulldogs haven't won a playoff game since beating Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in 2008 and haven't hosted a playoff game since a 2009 first-round loss to Johnston.
With every team slated to make the playoffs this season, Goodvin hopes the Bulldogs can build a stellar record starting with a win at Burlington. Ottumwa currently has a scheduled trip to Oskaloosa, a recently added Thursday night contest at Ames on Sept. 17 and three straight homes against Marshalltown, Southeast Polk and Des Moines North on their current six-game regular-season schedule.
"With our senior leadership, one thing I have noticed is the kids understand what the expectations are," Goodvin said. "We've been really fluid in picking right back where we left off from last season. I know Burlington's going to be fired up with a new coach taking over. It should be a good test each week for us."
As for the rest of the schedule for area high school football games on the first full week of the season:
Centerville at Davis County
BLOOMFIELD — The annual Pennant Game kicks off the season for South Central rivals Centerville and Davis County. The Big Reds will look to retain the pennant with a sixth straight win in the series.
Caden Hill’s 61-yard touchdown pass to Carson Zeitler less than two minutes in last year's rivalry game had Davis County fans on their feet in hopes of finally taking the Pennant Game on Friday. Centerville, however, responded with three straight touchdown runs by McCain Oden, helping the Big Reds rally for a 38-21 win and a fifth straight victory in the series with the Mustangs.
While Oden will not be on the field this season, having graduated after scoring four touchdowns in his final Pennant Game last fall, Maeder returns to the field looking to guide Scott Murdock to a win in his debut as Mustang head football coach. The Davis County quarterback and linebacker is one of eight returning starters that hope turning the tide in a local rivalry will turn the tide for the Mustang football program.
“The majority of our starters will be on their third-year of varsity experience,” said Murdoch. “Many of them started as freshman two years ago. These boys have are, ‘all in’ and have made major improvements in strength and speed since last year.
“Our weaknesses will become our strengths. I believe our team and community need more confidence. The more we all believe in each other, the more likely we are to achieve.”
In Centerville, junior Sawyer Wardlow will be full-time under center for the Big Reds, after throwing 17 passes last year. Taking over the reins from Quinton Koestner, who has graduated, Wardlow brings some varsity experience from last year, and has two returning starting wide receivers to throw to in Merrick Mathews and Kellen Johnson, both seniors this year.
“We have several returning players that have varsity experience and look forward to having a successful and healthy season,” Centerville head football coach Matt Kovacevich said.
Knoxville at Fairfield
Since a 16-9 win by the Panthers last season, these two teams have gone in much different directions.
Knoxville won six games, the most for the program since 2005. The Panthers return 12 letterwinners, including all-state safety Keegan Cox who broke a school record with eight interceptions, and starting quarterback Kieren Nichols who accounted for 1,209 yards (670 passing, 539 rushing) and 12 touchdowns (8 rushing, 4 passing).
Fairfield, meanwhile, will have to replace several seniors heading into Friday's season opener. The Trojans also carry the added burden of trying to snap an 11-game losing streak, going 0-9 in the first season under head coach Nate Weaton.
“If you get out fast and use that momentum to carry you into district play, it gives you a great opportunity especially with every team qualifying for the playoffs this year,” Weaton said. “You can learn a lot in the first seven games. We could go 0-7 again, which is not what I or anyone on our team intends to do, but you could reset and make a great postseason run if you take that mentality of learning from your mistakes, learn the lessons from all the hard knocks you take and keep moving forward.”
Eric Kellar, the head coach of the Panthers, also feels Friday's opener could set the tone for possible success in 2020.
“We have to win game one and give us some confidence going into week two against Keokuk and then staying healthy,” Kellar said. “Those are the biggest keys for us where we can compete with everybody.”
Pleasantville at EBF
EDDYVILLE — The father-son coaching duo of Lloyd and Todd Sisco make their Rocket debut at Ike Ryan Field as EBF looks to avenge a 45-7 loss to the Trojans last fall.
The Siscos hope to help EBF get more physical in their attack, something that would certainly help turn things around after Pleasantville outgained EBF on the ground 376-55 in last year's contest. While the Trojans will not have Cale Anthony, who rushed for 257 yards and four touchdowns in last year's game, the Rockets do return starting quarteback Thane Alexander who was 10-11 passing for 128 yards last year and Conner Reed who led all players with seven tackles in last year's contest.
New London at Moravia
MORAVIA — New London has won the only two meetings between the schools, taking a 42-0 victory on the way to the 8-Man state championship game in 2018 before earning a 71-12 rout in last year's match-up with the Mohawks.
Tanner Cormeny will look for another big day against the Tigers after gaining 207 total yards for Moravia in last year's contest, including a 90-yard touchdown catch, and 11.5 tackles with a sack on defense.
Sigourney-Keota at Mid-Prairie
WELLMAN — Two teams that combined to win 14 of 18 regular-season games, only to both be left out of the postseason, begin what both teams hope will be very special 2020 seasons against each other in the first meeting between the programs in six years.
Both teams are hoping to dethorn reigning district champions along the way this season. S-K is back with a host of returning players at skill positions, including all-state defensive back Brady Duwa, while the Golden Hawks will match the Cobras with a top ground gainer back on the field as senior Kayden Reinier (1,127 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns) matches up with S-K's Sam Sieren (1,122 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns).
Cardinal at Southwest Valley
CORNING — By the records, this is the state's top match-up as the only game to feature teams that picked up Week 0 wins.
The Comets got it done last week behind the incredible play of junior quarterback Maddux Jones, who can be found leading the state in several offensive categories already after throwing five touchdown passes and rushing for three more, gaining 477 all-purpose yards in the process. Southwest Valley, meanwhile, won the first nail biter of the Iowa high school football season edging Nodaway Valley, 22-15, on Isaac Currin's 47-yard touchdown grab with 1:31 left. That play came on a 3rd-and-long, much like Cardinal's second touchdown of the season last Friday when Griffin Greiner hauled in a 47-yard scoring pass from Jones on 3rd-and-19 to put Cardinal ahead of Columbus 14-0.
Albia at Mount Ayr
MOUNT AYR — The good news for Albia? The Blue Demons return one of the most prolific passing tandems in the state this season with senior quarterback Blake Chance and senior receiver Blake Stewart back on the field looking to build off a season in which the two connected for 1,055 yards on 60 catches by Stewart with 10 receptions for touchdowns.
Chance has thrown for nearly 4,000 yards (3,934 to be specific) and 42 touchdowns over the past two seasons. The bad news is, despite those gawdy passing numbers, Albia has won just five of the 18 games played over the past two seasons including a 1-8 campaign that included a defense that allowed 52.7 points a game.
Pekin at Central Lee
DONNELLSON — Both the Panthers and Hawks are looking to kick off what both teams hope will be bounce-back seasons on Friday after each team went 2-7 last year.
The Hawks do carry a two-game winning streak in Friday's contest, having beaten EBF (28-21) and Davis County (28-6) to close out the 2019 season. The Panthers will look to begin winning the physical battle with opponents starting on Friday with eight returning starters that played up front or at linebacker. Sophomore quarterback Colton Comstock will look to take advantage of that added protection have thrown for 360 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman.