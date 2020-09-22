BLOOMFIELD — Davis County High School will not be taking the field this Friday at West Burlington-Notre Dame due to exposure to COVID-19.
Athletic director Dave Mason made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Several players, according to Mason, were in direct contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing those players into isolation.
Davis County joins Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Pekin as area schools that have had to cancel varsity high school football games so far this season due to exposure to COVID-19. EBF had to pull out of a game during the second week of the regular season at Sigourney-Keota due to an outbreak of cases within the school district while Pekin was forced to cancel a Homecoming game against Cardinal in the third week of the season after several players were forced to quarantine due to possible exposure.
Davis County improved to 3-1 this past Friday with a 33-14 win at Central Lee. Junior quarterback Carson Maeder overcame his first interception of the year, throwing two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help the Mustangs put away a district road win.
Maeder completed 15 of 27 pass attempts for 213 yards. Gavin McCall gained 125 rushing yards on 21 carries and scored two of Davis County's three first-half touchdowns, lifting the Mustangs to a 20-7 halftime lead.
Dawson Townsend collected two of Davis County's three interceptions in the win, including a third-quarter pick that stopped Central Lee with the Mustangs leading 20-14. Caeden Glosser caught six passes for 86 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter that gave Davis County a 26-14 lead.