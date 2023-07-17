OTTUMWA — Cooper Derby's final game as a high school athlete will take place at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls this weekend.
Derby will represent Ottumwa High School one last time at the 51st Iowa Shrine Bowl game on Saturday. Derby is one of 92 players selected from across the state to participate in the annual game with proceeds going to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Derby, the Ottumwa A-Club Male Athlete of the Year, earned all-district honors at linebacker for the Bulldogs with a team-leading 91.5 tackles defensively while gaining 251 yards on 64 carries as a running back scoring four of Ottumwa's 26 rushing touchdowns last season. Derby has signed to play college football next season at Graceland University.
Derby also showed his athletic versatility with the Ottumwa track and field team. Besides competing in the shot put and discus throws, Derby also ran in relay races including sprinting in the 4x100 relay during the spring.
"I think my explosiveness has been where I've improved the most," Derby said. "On the football field, I've really seen a lot of improvement from the strength and conditioning work I've put in."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.