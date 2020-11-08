SIGOURNEY — Sigourney-Keota nearly made every winning play last season.
It still wasn't enough to make it to the playoffs.
This season, the Cobras are making every winning play. The result is the team's first trip to the state semifinals in 15 years.
Sam Sieren racked up 194 rushing yards on 39 attempts, moving into the lead in Class 1A with 24 rushing touchdowns on the season by scoring three on Friday. None were bigger than Sieren's third and final one-yard plunge with just over a minute remaining, a score that ultimately lifted third-ranked S-K to a 35-32 win over No. 10 Columbus Catholic.
Sieren is one seven seniors on the S-K football team, all of whom as juniors walked off their field after the final game of 2019 at Cobra Field following a 28-6 loss to close out the regular season. The not only ended S-K's bid for a perfect season, it ended the season completely as the 8-1 Cobras had to watch Class 1A postseason play go on without them.
One year later, the final game at Cobra Field this season ended with a jubilant celebration. S-K needs just two more wins to claim the program's first state championship since their last trip to the state semifinals in 2005.
"It's a huge weight lifted off our shoulders," S-K head football coach Jared Jensen said. "We just found ways to get it done when we had to. We barely got it done, but we got it done. That's the focal point. You did enough to win. Now, you have to do more if you're going to win the next round."
The next round will present the toughest challenge yet for the Cobras. S-K will face defending 2A state champion OABCIG, led by senior quarterback Cooper DeJean who is being recruited by the Iowa Hawkeyes and is the only player in 11-man high school football statewide to rack up over 4,000 all-purpose yards, leading 11-man players with 2,718 passing yards so far for the top-ranked, 10-0 Falcons.
"We know they're going to be tough watching them win the Class 2A state title last year. They've got the best player in the state. We're going to have to find a way to keep him off the field, work the clock and do our thing," Jensen said. "You've got to beat the best to be the best. Right now, those guys are sitting as the best. We'll take this week to focus on us and focus on how to contain him (DeJean).
"We know he's going to get yards. We just have to figure out how to limit the big plays and rally in back of him."
Getting to the state semifinals has required S-K to make several plays, including on defense with four turnovers forced in the last two playoff wins. Brady Duwa, one of the state's top secondary players with 15 career interceptions including a state-leading nine as a junior, got the closest look to perhaps the team's biggest defensive play of the season as Levi Crawford took the football away from Caden Hartz at midfield midway through the third quarter with Columbus looking for a long pass that might help spark a go-ahead scoring drive.
Instead, Crawford came up with the ball, setting up S-K for a 50-yard scoring drive that ended with Sieren's second one-yard touchdown run with 1:06 left in the third, putting the Cobras up 28-19.
"That was probably the play of the game in my book. That was huge for us," Duwa said of Crawford's interception. "I can't say enough about that kid. All of us love going back there and making plays. We don't care who makes it. We just want the ball back in our hands because we know how dangerous we can be."
Duwa continued how dangerous he can be however the football is put in his hands, having racked up over 1,000 all-purpose yards for the second straight year through offense, defense and special teams. On Friday, Duwa joined Sieren in gaining over 100 rushing yards carrying the ball nine times for 125 yards including a pair of touchdown runs and a 28-yard dash to set up Sieren's second score late in the third.
"We like to ground and pound the ball as much as we can," Duwa said. "We're happy with getting three to four yards a run if we can. Our line opens the holes and we try to take advantage each time. Even on those three to four yard runs, a lot of people might look at that and think that's not a very positive play, but we'll take it every time if that's what the defense gives us."
That mentality led S-K down the field on the biggest drive of the season. Leading 28-25 with 6:20 remaining, the Cobras drove 63 yards in 11 plays exhausting all three Columbus timeouts with Sieren gaining five yards on third down to move the chains before running in from a yard out inside the final two minutes, clinching S-K's biggest win of the season in the season's final home game.
"We were all kind of nervous when we got that ball back. Columbus is a super-good team, good kids and great competitors," Duwa said. "It means everything to get this program back to the UNI Dome. I know it means a lot to both communities. Every senior dreams of winning their final game at home. For me and the rest of my teammates, it was a reality."