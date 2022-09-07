Prep football: Dramatic 'Dogs strike again!

OTTUMWA — After two weeks of the high school football season, the message is pretty clear.
If Des Moines Roosevelt wants to walk out of Drake Stadium with a win this Friday night, don't build a two-score lead in the fourth quarter. The Ottumwa Bulldogs would have the Roughriders right where they want them in scenario.
For the second time in as many weeks, Ottumwa made all the plays they needed to make on both sides of the ball needing two scoring possessions to rally for a win in the final 12 minutes on Friday against Fairfield. From six straight pass completions by senior quarterback Tanner Schark, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Koby Chanthalvanh, to six straight runs that covered all 41 yards on the game-winning touchdown drive culminating with Schark calmly bringing the Bulldogs to the line to run a quarterback sneak into the end zone.
Oh, and there was also the matter of another key fourth quarter turnover the Bulldog defense came up with. One week dashing for an 81-yard touchdown immediately after a much-needed fumble recovery by teammate Braylon Griffiths in a 21-20 win at Oskaloosa, Abaya Selema stepped up to pick off Tate Allen's pass intended for all-state tight end Max Weaton with five seconds left seven yards in front of the end zone clinching another thrilling OHS win, 22-16, over the visiting Fairfield Trojans.
"Abaya is so fast. He makes up so much ground," Schark said of his senior teammate. "He high-pointed the ball really well. It was a great overall play.
"These last two weeks have come from all the work we've put during the spring. We were working at open gyms at 6:30 a.m. We were running plays every morning getting people ready. We didn't just come into the summer workouts with everyone brain dead. We got together, got everything down, everyone has been grinding and everyone has been here. Coaches have prepped us really well. We've had a great game plan. We came out and executed it."
As a result, Ottumwa has already equaled its win total from last season when the Bulldogs started 0-5 before a record-setting rushing night by Selema led OHS to a 54-6 Homecoming win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson. After experiencing so much frustration over the course of four wins in 25 games over the past three seasons, Ottumwa has found a way to turn the tables so far in 2022 immediately turning what could have been a 20-point deficit at Oskaloosa in to a one-point win clinched with a final scoring drive that ate up all by 19 seconds of the final eight minutes in the team's season opener.
On Friday against Fairfield, Ottumwa came alive in the second half after struggling to gain yards, losing a combined 17 in the first quarter including a bad snap back to Selema on a punt attempt that resulted in a safety for the Trojans. Ottumwa's defense kept Fairfield from expanding the 2-0 lead through most of the first half with interceptions by Chanthalvanh and Ryan McKinnon stopping promising Trojan drives.
"We feed off big plays," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "Nobody panicked. Everyone was on an even keel. We talk a lot about moving on to the next play. Everyone did that and focused on doing their jobs."
Fairfield seemed to have plenty of momentum heading into the second half after Max Weaton hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Allen with 16 seconds left in the second quarter, giving the Trojans a 9-0 halftime lead. William Howard gave Ottumwa the first boost of the second half with a 39-yard kickoff return that helped Fairfield cross the 50-yard line for the first time before a fumble by Selema seemed to completely halt Ottumwa's momentum.
Instead, Luke Graeve got it right back recovering a fumble on Fairfield's first offensive play of the second half. Selema would atone for his fumble by setting up a five-yard touchdown run for Mikey Cain, pulling Ottumwa within 9-7.
"We had a little bit going on out of the half moving the football before our first turnover of the year," Goodvin said. "We were fortunate enough that Luke made a great play. We were able to get the ball right back, punch it in and really had things going our way."
Fairfield (1-1) seemed to regain momentum after Selema was stopped on a delayed fake punt deep in Ottumwa territory, setting an immediate 32-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Cason Miller giving the Trojans a 16-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
"The ebbs and flows of the game," Goodvin said. "You just have to stay above those ebbs and flows. It appears our kids have got that figured out a little bit."
Schark, having gained just nine yards on three pass completions in the first half, came alive on the first of Ottumwa's must-have scoring drives. Howard, Selema, Javen Rominger and Cooper Derby all caught passes during an 84-yard match down the field culminating with a 20-yard pass to the end zone hauled in by Chanthalvanh that pulled Ottumwa back within 16-14.
"It just comes down to making everything slower out here and going through your progressions," Schark said. "Our offensive line did a great job. They didn't look tired. They just kept going hard, kept driving and got us to the end zone."
Not once, but twice Ottumwa was able to drive through Fairfield's defense gaining 125 of 229 total yards in the game on the final two possessions. After stopping the Trojans without yielding a first down, Ottumwa got the ball on Fairfield's 41 opening the door for the ground game to carry OHS back down the field with Cain and Derby setting up Ottumwa on the Fairfield 1 with under two minutes left.
"There were a lot of emotions. It was crazy out there," Schark said. "I knew we were down short of the end zone when Mikey was brought down at the 1-yard-line. I saw the official put up third down, but he raised his hands like we scored a touchdown, so all of sudden everyone started cheering and the fireworks started going off.
"I told everyone it was still third down. After that, the rest is history."
Schark's quarterback keeper and two-point pass to Cooper Derby gave Ottumwa a six-point lead, but gave Fairfield 78 seconds to come back down the field to score a tying or potential game-winning touchdown. The Trojans got down to Ottumwa's 24 with 15 seconds left, leading to the pass to Weaton by Allen that was taken away by Selema touching off a huge celebration on Kopatich Field.
"Ottumwa has gotten so much better since last season," Weaton said. "They're scary. They have big things coming."
