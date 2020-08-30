WELLMAN — Six area games were decided by a single possession on the first full week of the area high school football season with four area teams coming out on top.
All four required fourth-quarter stops to secure those wins. Brady Duwa clinched Sigourney-Keota's 27-21 win at Mid-Prairie, intercepting a pass in the final minute to prevent the Golden Hawks from scoring a tying or potential game-winning touchdown.
S-K (1-0) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday.
Southwest Valley 14, Cardinal 7
CORNING — After racking up nine touchdowns, including eight created by junior quarterback Maddux Jones, in a season-opening home win over Columbus, the Comets managed just one touchdown on the road as Southwest Valley's defense helped secure another close win.
Cardinal (1-1) heads to Wayne on Friday.
Pleasantville 34, EBF 12
EDDYVILLE — Caylor Clark threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one more score as the Trojans spoiled the home opener for the Rockets and the debut for first-year co-head coaches Lloyd and Todd Sisco.
Isaac Mann added 135 rushing yards on 18 carriers while scoring a 24-yard touchdown catch. EBF (0-1) heads to Sigourney-Keota on Friday.
New London 32, Moravia 13
MORAVIA — Gage Hanes threw touchdown passes to Tanner Cormeny and Riley Hawkins, keeping the Mohawks in the game through three quarters. Leading 16-13 after three quarters, New London scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth to put the season-opening contest away.
Hanes found Hawkins on a 31-yard touchdown pass and Cormeny from 29 yards out. The Mohawks gained 109 yards through the air, but managed just 29 rushing yards on 27 carries with Hanes being picked off twice by the Tigers.
Cormeny also had an interception for the Mohawks, who forced four New London turnovers. Ethan Martin recovered two fumbles to stymie the Tigers, who managed 40 less points on Friday than in last year's match-up with Moravia.
Moravia (0-1) hosts English Valleys on Friday.